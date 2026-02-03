Top-secret D-Day landings blueprint could sell for £100,000

A rare top-secret blueprint for the D-Day landings could make £100,000 when it goes under the hammer, an auction house has said.

The documents, including a series of maps, dated July 30 1943, almost a year before the actual invasion, were intended for use by the most senior members of the British and Allied command.

Created by Lieutenant General Frederick Morgan, known as “the forgotten architect of D-Day”, the blueprint includes preparatory measures prior to the invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord.

It proposed landing points at three beaches along a 25-mile stretch of coast with three Allied divisions, but this plan was later expanded into a five-division invasion landing on beaches now known as Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.

Ten loose maps are marked “US Secret” and “British Most Secret”.

The documents had been in the possession of their current owner, a relative of a senior military officer, since 1960.

They will be sold on February 25 at Hansons Auctioneers’ militaria sale at its saleroom in Etwall, Derbyshire.

Matt Rowson, military expert at Hansons, said Lt Gen Morgan’s initial ideas in the document were “fundamental” to the success of D-Day.

He told the Press Association: “It’s probably the most important thing that I’ve ever handled while I’ve been here.

“The rarity value is immense. These were simply never meant to survive.

“Standard protocol at the time would have dictated that once it had served its useful purpose it would be destroyed, but somehow it’s been retained and we have it here.

“This is top-level – government minister-level – paperwork, so therefore it would not have been handled a great deal.”

He described the original Operation Overlord planning documents as “exceptionally rare”, adding: “This complete archive is one of the most important museum-grade finds to appear on the open market in recent years.”

The June 6 1944 invasion of Nazi-occupied France used the largest-ever armada of ships, troops, planes and vehicles to breach Hitler’s defences in western Europe.