Stormont Infrastructure Minister pressed on potholes

Stormont Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has been pressed to do more to tackle potholes on roads across Northern Ireland.

Ms Kimmins was brought to the Assembly by an urgent oral question on the issue.

She said almost 50,000 defects have been reported in the last three months alone.

Last week, there was a report that a funeral limousine was unable to finish its journey in Belfast after being left with two flat tyres after travelling on a road with a large pothole.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley put the urgent oral question, and urged the minister to “further prioritise” road maintenance, describing a “people’s priority”.

“People want potholes fixed. Drivers need safe roads they can rely on,” he said.

“The public is fed up with excuses. The pothole pandemic needs a cure, but the minister doesn’t seem to have one.”

Responding, Ms Kimmins said she has been working with her officials to maximise what resources they have, but said £1.6 billion is needed to “properly maintain our road network”.

She said announced a £30 million package for roads maintenance before Christmas and hope to announce the detail of a further package of measures in the coming days.

“We’re looking at a longer term strategy, we’re seeing more and more extreme weather every year, we’re trying to deal with this as responsibly as possible,” she told MLAs.

“In the last three months we have seen 49,000 defects in our roads, that didn’t happen overnight, that is because of significant under investment in our road network for many many years.

“I am committed to doing all that I can, and working with my officials to see how we can best respond, and maximise.”