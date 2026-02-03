RE provision in NI to be reviewed but ‘Christianity will remain central’ – Givan

The provision of religious education (RE) at schools in Northern Ireland is to be reviewed by an independent panel.

However Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan said Christianity will “remain central to the syllabus”.

It comes after a Supreme Court judgment last year that the provision of Christian religious education at schools in the region does not comply with human rights standards.

The court upheld an appeal brought by a pupil at a Belfast school and her father and reinstated an earlier court ruling that the teaching of RE and collective worship breaches human rights as it does not approach the subject in an “objective, critical and pluralist manner”.

The Supreme Court last year upheld an appeal brought by a pupil at a Belfast school and her father (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The pupil, known as JR87, was at a controlled primary school in Belfast in 2019 when, as part of the curriculum, she took part in non-denominational Christian religious education and collective worship.

Mr Givan responded to that judgment in the Assembly chamber on Tuesday morning.

During that address to MLAs, he announced a review to revise the religious education curriculum and the introduction of formal inspection of RE across all schools.

It is to be led by Professor Noel Purdy from Stranmillis University College, Belfast, and former primary school principal Joyce Logue, supported by a drafting group comprised of teachers from across sectors.

It is also to involve extensive engagement with churches, teachers, school leaders, parents and young people.

Mr Givan said the review will develop a revised RE syllabus that is fully consistent with the Supreme Court judgment.

He said following full public consultation, he anticipates bringing forward new regulations this autumn, and a new syllabus to be implemented from September 2027.

“The time is now right for a review of a syllabus, it has been nearly 20 years since it was last revised, a wider curriculum review is already under way,” Mr Givan said.

“I am especially mindful of the need to safeguard religious education as an important academic discipline within the curriculum.

“A useful and enriching knowledge of Christianity and more widely the world’s main religious and philosophical traditions, studied with academic rigour, will be the ambition of the new syllabus.”

He added: “However, let me be clear, and as upheld by the court, Christianity will remain central to the revised syllabus.

“The reality of Northern Ireland’s historical, cultural and legal context means that Christianity should and will continue to be the primary focus on the revised syllabus.

“It will give continued recognition to the historical role of Christianity in Northern Ireland’s education system and society.

“While religious diversity is increasing, Christianity continues to shape our cultural norms, public holidays and civic life.

“A curriculum that ignores this reality would fail to prepare pupils for the social and historical context in which they live.”

The minister concluded his remarks describing a “measured and responsible response to the Supreme Court judgment”.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has published new guidance on the right of withdrawal from RE and collective worship for schools.

The Transferor Representatives’ Council (TRC), which represents the Church of Ireland, Presbyterian Church and Methodist Church, welcomed the announcement.

“The TRC is fully committed to engaging in the consultative group and we also welcome the minister’s decision to respond to our request that RE is included as part of the general inspection process in schools,” they said.

“We further welcome clarification on the right of withdrawal from collective worship and RE.

“RE is one of the most important subjects on the curriculum, as it considers life’s big questions, provides a road map for navigating life’s ups and downs, and presents opportunities to learn about what Christians and others believe.

“We remain committed to supporting schools in providing high-quality, balanced RE and meaningful collective worship, which reflects the Christian ethos of all of our schools and is consistent with the rights of all children.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the Christian ethos remains and underpins our education system.”