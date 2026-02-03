Passenger whose necklace was stolen says bus driver ‘didn’t deserve’ sacking

A passenger who had their necklace stolen on a bus has said the bus driver who retrieved it “didn’t deserve” to be sacked.

Mark Hehir, 62, was fired by Metroline after he chased down a thief who had stolen the jewellery belonging to one of his passengers, Katalin Kaszas.

Ms Kaszas, 46, said that she felt “so guilty” after learning Mr Hehir had lost his job as a result of confronting the thief.

She told the Press Association: “I think it was unjust. I don’t think he deserved that. If he doesn’t do what he did, anything could have happened to me.”

Mark Hehir and Katalin Kaszas (James Manning/PA)

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary David Lammy told the House of Commons on Tuesday that Mr Hehir “is of course a hero and deserves our support”.

He added: “I’m following this case very closely.”

More than 125,000 people have signed a petition in support Mr Hehir, which was launched after an employment tribunal upheld Metroline’s decision to sack the bus driver, a ruling first reported by PA.

In another sign of public support for the former bus driver, a GoFundMe page for Mr Hehir has raised more than £28,000.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Hehir – who is originally from Limerick in Ireland, but now lives in north-west London – was invited into parliament by shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan.

Mr Mullan told PA: “I think Metroline need to come out and apologise, Mark deserves an apology, it’s quite clear they’ve gotten this wrong”.

Former bus driver Mark Hehir speaks with shadow minister for justice Kieran Mullan at the House of Commons (James Manning/PA)

On June 25 2024, Mr Hehir was driving the 206 bus, which runs between Wembley and Maida Vale in north-west London.

After passing Harlesden High Street, a man on board the bus pushed past a female passenger snatching a necklace from around her neck and ran off.

Mr Hehir chased after the man down the street and returned the necklace to the female passenger.

The man then reappeared, walking towards the bus, where he threw “the first punch” at Mr Hehir, a tribunal was told.

The bus driver then responded in self-defence and hit the man once, knocking him unconscious.

Mr Hehir then restrained the man on the pavement for almost “half an hour” until police arrived.

The men were both arrested, however Mr Hehir was subsequently released and told he would face no further police action.

A police case review said “the claimant had used force which was proportionate and necessary in the circumstances in the defence of himself and the female passenger”.

A Metroline spokesperson said: “The tribunal has upheld the dismissal as fair.”