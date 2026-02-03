King hosts thank-you reception for key local and regional workers

The King has hosted a reception to say a special thank you to workers who are helping to make a difference in their local communities.

Charles and Camilla, along with the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Gloucester, mingled with a selection of key local and regional government workers who deliver vital services across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Social workers, staff involved in protecting women from violence, girls’ leaders, headteachers, public health workers and disability services coordinators were among 350 people from a wide range of key roles who attended Tuesday’s event at St James’s Palace.

The Duchess of Edinburgh also spoke to guests during a reception at St James’s Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Gavin Sharp, Edinburgh Council’s Ukraine support services manager, said he was “very proud” and “humbled” to have been among the invited guests whose work has a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of most people in their region.

Mr Sharp, who has a key leadership role in the city’s response to to the war in Ukraine, said: “I think everyone in local authorities wants to help those locally.

“My role stretches wider than just Edinburgh, so it has been lovely recognition to be recognised, to be able to come down and meet the royal family like we have today.”

The King spoke to Gavin Sharp during a reception at St James’s Palace in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Edinburgh is twinned with Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and the resilience team has helped 11,500 people since 2022.

The Scottish capital currently has 3,500 Ukrainians living in the city, Mr Sharp said.

The team helps provide support for Ukrainians coming into Scotland in the form of everything from resettlement health needs, joining up with family members, schooling, and health.