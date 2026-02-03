Key takeaways from latest ‘Epstein files’ document dump

The latest document dump from the so-called “Epstein Files” has piled further pressure on high-profile figures for their apparent connection to the late paedophile financier.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced more questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, police are reviewing reports of alleged misconduct in public office following emails involving Lord Mandelson, and Sarah Ferguson’s charity has now announced its closure.

The former duchess’s spokesman previously said she had spoken of her regret about her association with Epstein, Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing, and Lord Mandelson told The Times newspaper none of the recent files “indicate wrongdoing or misdemeanour on my part”.

Here, the Press Association looks at the key takeaways so far from the more than three million pages released by the US Department of Justice:

– Lord Mandelson accused of leaking sensitive government information

Documents from 2009 appeared to show Lord Mandelson, the then-business secretary, share sensitive information with Epstein, on at least four occasions.

In an email, the former UK ambassador to the US appeared to forward a memo from ex-prime minister Gordon Brown’s senior adviser which discussed potential tax cuts and selling off assets in order to reduce the country’s debt. Epstein can be seen responding: “What salable (sic) assets?”

An apparent email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Lord Mandelson (US Department of Justice/PA)

Mr Brown’s government announced a sell-off of £16 billion worth of assets, including the Dartford Crossing, just months later.

In 2010, another exchange between Lord Mandelson and Epstein appears to show the former Labour politician confirm to the paedophile that a bailout package for the euro was scheduled to be announced.

Lord Mandelson and Epstein appear to discuss the Euro bailout (US Department of Justice/PA)

A day after the email was sent, European finance ministers, including then-chancellor Alistair Darling, announced the 500 billion euros bailout to restore the currency’s stability.

Shortly before Mr Brown’s resignation as prime minister, Lord Mandelson appeared to tell Epstein he “finally got him to go today”.

An apparent email exchange between Lord Mandelson and Epstein shortly before Gordon Brown’s resignation (US Department of Justice/PA)

After Epstein responded “I have faith, the value of some chapters in your book should now increase”, Lord Mandelson appeared to say: “Including the underground walk from No 10 to the Ministry of Defence with GB for secret late night talk with Libs.”

– Andrew ‘crouched over unidentified woman’

The former prince features a number of times in the documents, including in a series of photos appearing to show him crouched over an unidentified woman.

The undated pictures were released in a document of 100 pages of photographs, and also appear to show Andrew touching the fully-clothed woman’s abdomen. Another unidentified person’s feet are up on a table in the background.

A photograph appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman (US Department of Justice/PA)

It is not known where the photographs were taken, but the decor appears to match that of Epstein’s New York mansion.

– Sarah Ferguson ‘hung out to dry’

The former duchess appeared to tell Epstein “no woman has ever left the royal family with her head” in a July 2010 email which appeared to show her claim she was being “hung out to dry”.

An apparent email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson (US Department of Justice/PA)

Earlier in that year, Andrew’s ex-wife had told Oprah Winfrey of her financial difficulties and was caught in a cash-for-access scandal when she accepted money from an undercover reporter posing as a business tycoon in exchange for an introduction to her ex-husband.

A further email from Sarah in September appeared to show her accuse Epstein of being “friends with me to get to Andrew”.

Sarah appeared to accuse Epstein of using her to get to her ex-husband (US Department of Justice/PA)

The series of emails also shows Sarah apparently say she had heard from Andrew that Epstein had had a “baby boy”.

– Lord Mandelson payments

The peer has said he has “no recollection” of receiving payments totalling 75,000 US dollars (around £55,000) from Epstein between 2003 and 2004 as bank details in the documents have indicated.

One of the payments apparently made to Lord Mandelson by Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

Epstein is also said to have paid for an osteopathy course for Lord Mandelson’s husband Reinaldo Avila Da Silva in 2009, at the time the government was dealing with the financial crisis.

In an email exchange in September of that year, Mr Da Silva appears to thank Epstein for a £10,000 payment, which included £3,225 for his “school fees”.

An apparent email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Reinaldo Avila da Silva, now Lord Mandelson’s husband (US Department of Justice/PA)

– Epstein introduces Andrew to ‘beautiful’ Russian

In an email exchange from August 2010, Epstein appears to tell the former duke he has a friend Andrew would “enjoy having dinner with”.

In the series of emails, the paedophile financier describes the woman to Andrew as “26, Russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email”.

An apparent email exchange between Epstein and Andrew about the former duke meeting a 26-year-old Russian for dinner (US Department of Justice/PA)

In response, the former prince appears to ask Epstein if it is “good to be free” months after his release from prison for procuring a girl under 18 for prostitution.

In the same month, Andrew can be seen in a separate email apparently telling Epstein: “Wish I was still a pet in your family.”

A month later, Epstein apparently requests “private time” with Andrew, following his invitation to have dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Epstein appears to request private time with Andrew in another email exchange (US Department of Justice/PA)

– Sarah Ferguson’s ‘marry me’ message

In 2010, Sarah appears to send Epstein emails which include her telling him: “I am at your service. Just marry me”.

An apparent email exchange between Sarah and Epstein in which she says ‘I am at your service. Just marry me’ (US Department of Justice/PA)

The former duchess also appears to say “marry me” a few months earlier, apparently describing another woman to Epstein as “single” with a “great body”.

Another 2009 email appears to show Sarah describe the paedophile financier as “the brother I always wished for” and thanking him for a compliment apparently said “in front of my girls”.