Kate visits woollen mill in west Wales

The Princess of Wales has arrived in west Wales to celebrate some of the country’s leading textile producers.

Kate began her trip at Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast.

The future Queen has a keen interest in fabrics and textiles and has visited a number of weaving mills and manufacturers over the past 12 months.

She toured a tartan-weaving studio in Stirling in January and last year visited textile makers in Carmarthenshire, Suffolk, Kent, County Tyrone and looked at a William Morris fabric sample book during a visit to the V&A East Storehouse in Stratford, east London.

Melin Tregwynt was run for more than 100 years by generations of the Griffiths family before it was set up as an employee-owned trust in 2022.

Known for its luxurious woollen blankets and throws, the company still weaves its fabrics in the mill bought by Henry Griffiths in 1912 when he started the business.