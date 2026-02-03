Boy, 13, arrested after fail-to-stop e-bike crash with pregnant woman

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fail-to-stop e-bike crash with a pregnant woman whose baby was born in hospital afterwards and remains in a serious condition.

The crash happened in Herbert Avenue, Poole, close to the junction with Manor Avenue, at about 3.50pm on January 26.

The pregnant woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment where her baby was born.

Her baby, who has since been born, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Following inquiries, a 13-year-old boy from Poole has been arrested on suspicion of a driving offence.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Sergeant Dan Yates, of the roads policing team, said: “Our investigation is continuing and we have now made an arrest as part of our inquiries.

“I would like to thank the public who came forward and provided information to help with our investigation.

“We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident, who has not already spoken to police, to please get in touch.”

