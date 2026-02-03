Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moves out of Windsor home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved from his Windsor mansion amid the release of new files relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Press Association understands that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has relocated to Norfolk to a property on the King’s Sandringham estate, reported by the Sun to be Wood Farm Cottage, where he will stay temporarily.

Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk which is believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s next home (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is understood the former duke’s new home of Marsh Farm is not yet fully ready but he is expected to move in by the start of April.

It was known the former prince would be moving out of Royal Lodge in the new year and the development is not thought to be linked to the latest revelations in the Epstein papers.

Andrew still has the lease for his Windsor property until October but it is understood he has made the substantive part of his move to his new home.

However, it may take some weeks to complete and the former prince is likely to be seen at Royal Lodge on occasion.

The former duke spent Tuesday at Wood Farm Cottage ahead of his move to his permanent new home, next door at Marsh Farm, once the renovations are complete.

It came as police said they were assessing allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew.

Lawyers representing the woman have urged the King to contact them following allegations that their client was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with his brother.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to move into Marsh Farm by the start of April (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Brad Edwards, from the US firm Edwards Henderson, previously told the BBC his client had spent the night with Andrew after being given a tour of Buckingham Palace.

In a statement, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.

“We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.

“We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client.”

Andrew features a number of times in the documents, which were released by the US Department of Justice on Friday, including images apparently showing him crouched over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein’s New York mansion.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, is also said to feature in the Epstein files (Ian West/PA)

The former prince and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, appear in email exchanges with Epstein, with Andrew appearing to invite him to Buckingham Palace, and Sarah apparently saying: “I am at your service. Just marry me.”

Epstein also appears to introduce Andrew to a woman described by the paedophile as “26, Russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy”, while in the same month, Andrew also apparently tells Epstein: “Wish I was still a pet in your family.”

On Tuesday, US vice president JD Vance told the Daily Mail that he would support efforts to summon Andrew to testify before US lawmakers over his friendship with Epstein.

Mr Vance said: “I saw Keir Starmer said something about this”, adding: “I’m certainly open to it.”

Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to his main accuser, Virginia Giuffre – a woman he claims never to have met.

He was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book from Ms Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17.