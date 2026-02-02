Witness saw Noah Donohoe’s bike and helmet after he disappeared

A witness in the Noah Donohoe inquest has recalled seeing the schoolboy’s bike and helmet after he went missing.

Noah was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of Belfast.

The inquest into his death is now in its third week at Belfast Coroner’s Court.

Fiona Donohoe, the mother of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe, outside Belfast Coroner’s Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe has attended every day of the inquest.

Chris Morrow said he had been visiting a relative in the Northwood Road on the evening that Noah Donohoe went missing on Sunday June 21 2020.

Mr Morrow said when he was leaving later he saw a black bike sitting on its side on the footpath.

He said the following day when he finished work he noticed a black helmet on the street and alerted police after seeing a social media post about a missing boy.

Mr Morrow told the inquest that he did not see Noah in the area.

The hearing is taking place at Laganside Courthouse (Liam McBurney/PA)

The witness was shown CCTV footage from the street on the evening of Noah’s disappearance which features feet and legs along with shadows moving in the top right corner of the footage.

He said one of the pairs of feet were his and the second were his eldest daughter’s.

Mr Morrow said he was made aware of the CCTV footage when police called to his house two weeks ago.

Last week, the inquest heard from Noah’s friends and witnesses who had saw the 14-year-old cycling on his bike.

One witness told how she saw Noah cycling naked in Northwood Road before he disappeared, and another said she discovered his bike outside her house.