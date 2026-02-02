Suffolk strangler admits murder of sixth woman

Suffolk strangler Steve Wright has pleaded guilty to killing teenager Victoria Hall, his sixth murder victim.

Wright, now 67, had been due to go on trial at the Old Bailey for the murder of 17-year-old Victoria, who disappeared more than 25 years ago.

Wright, formerly of London Road, Ipswich, dramatically changed his plea on Monday and finally admitted Victoria’s kidnap “by force or fraud” and murder on September 19 1999.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of Emily Doherty, then aged 22, in Felixstowe the day before.

It is the first time Wright has admitted any killings, despite pleas from his family to come clean.

Balding and bespectacled Wright appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey in a navy and grey jumper, and spoke only to confirm his name and enter pleas.

Mr Justice Bennathan said he would sentence the defendant on Friday to give Ms Hall’s family the chance to attend and submit victim impact statements.

Prosecutor Jocelynn Ledward KC confirmed Ms Hall’s friend Gemma Algar and Ms Doherty would also submit statements.

Former merchant seaman Wright, who is being held at HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire, is already serving a whole life prison sentence for the murders of five women seven years after Victoria was killed.

The guilty pleas come after Mr Justice Bennathan ruled that jurors in his trial could be told of the murder convictions, despite his defence complaining the prejudice would be too great.

In legal argument last month, the prosecution highlighted similarities between the murders, pointing out that all six women were asphyxiated and left in similar places and that they shared a physical type.

The prosecution also argued for the trial to include evidence of a sex worker that Wright knew well who would say he was familiar with the area linked to Victoria’s murder.

Victoria Hall was found dead five days after going missing in 1999 (Suffolk Police/PA)

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, had left her home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night-out with her friend Ms Algar at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

Five days later her body was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

Sixth-former Victoria had been hoping to study sociology at university in Roehampton, Surrey, before she was killed.

A year after her murder, her parents Graham and Lorinda Hall had appealed for help to bring her murderer to justice.

Mr Hall said at the time he remained optimistic, saying: “Whoever did this must be under as much pressure as we are. They have got it on their conscience all of the time.”

Mrs Hall died last December, before her daughter’s killer could be brought to justice.

Ms Algar had been due to give evidence in Wright’s trial, having said goodnight to her friend shortly before she vanished.

In 2006, locals in Ipswich suffered six weeks of terror while detectives hunted for the serial killer in their midst.

On October 30 that year, Tania Nicol, 19, vanished from Ipswich’s red light area, followed by Gemma Adams, 25, around two weeks later, triggering a major inquiry.

Miss Adams’s body was found in a stream at Hintlesham on December 2, followed by the discovery of Miss Nicol’s remains in a pond at Copdock on December 8.

The five other victims of Ipswich serial killer Steve Wright are, from the left, Anneli Alderton, Gemma Adams, Tania Nicol, Paula Clennell and Annette Nicholls (Suffolk Police/PA)

Two days later, the body of Anneli Alderton, 24, was found in woods at Nacton and sex workers in the town were urged to stay off the streets.

On December 12, the bodies of Paula Clennell, 24, and Annette Nicholls, 29, were found near woods at Levington.

Two of the women, who were all sex workers in Ipswich’s red light area, were laid out in a crucifix shape which was described as “macabre”.

Wright was arrested at his Ipswich home a week later.

Pathology evidence suggested all the women had been choked or strangled.

During a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in 2008, prosecutors said Wright “systematically selected and murdered” the women after stalking streets around his home.

Wright was seen cruising the red light district around the time each of the women vanished.

DNA and fibres linked to his clothes, house and car were found on the women.

Wright, a former steward on the QE2, admitted picking up the women for sex on the nights they vanished but denied any involvement in their deaths.

Following his conviction for five murders, the victims’ relatives – and Wright’s father Conrad – said he should have been executed.

Handing him a rare whole life order, Mr Justice Gross said the killings involved pre-meditation and planning.

He said “drugs and prostitution” put the five women at risk, but told Wright: “Neither drugs nor prostitution killed them. You did. Why you did it may never be known.”