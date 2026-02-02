Shropshire Star
Starmer hints at comeback for ‘fantastic’ Rayner

Angela Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister and deputy Labour leader after it emerged she failed to pay the right tax on a flat purchase.

By contributor David Hughes, PA Political Editor
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Angela Rayner (Ben Whitley/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has a “future role to play” in government.

Ms Rayner resigned in September after it emerged she did not pay enough stamp duty on an £800,000 flat in Hove.

Labour’s former deputy leader remains a popular figure within the party and Sir Keir said he wanted to bring her back to the front line “at the right point”.

Ms Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, is viewed as a potential successor to Sir Keir or, if she did not run herself, as someone whose support could have a significant influence on the outcome of any contest.

“I would like to have Angela back at the right point. I’ve always been clear she has a future role to play,” the Prime Minister told Times Radio.

“She played a huge part in the achievement that we got at the last election; getting elected, we’ve just passed the Employment Rights Act, which has got her fingerprints all over it.”