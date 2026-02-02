Sarah Ferguson’s charity says it will close days after Epstein files released

The charity of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has announced it will close days after new revelations emerged about the former duchess’s friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah’s Trust will close “for the foreseeable future” after “some months” of discussion, a spokesman said.

On Friday, more than three million documents were published by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein, appearing to reveal more about his contact with Andrew and Sarah.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A spokesman for Sarah’s Trust said on Monday evening: “Our chair Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future.

“This has been under discussion and in train for some months.

“We remain extremely proud of the work of the trust over recent years.

“We have partnered with over 60 other charities in over 20 countries, providing education, healthcare, crisis response and environmental projects.

“We delivered over 150,000 aid parcels during the Covid pandemic, provided medical aid and training for those affected by the war in Ukraine and delivered education for over 200 children in Ghana.”