‘Right’ for Lord Mandelson to leave Labour, says Scottish leader Anas Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said it is “right” that Lord Peter Mandelson has quit the party over his links with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Sarwar added that people would be “horrified” by information contained in the latest release of documents from the Epstein files.

But he refused to say if the former Labour government minister, who was stripped of his role as ambassador to the US because of relationship with Epstein, should remain in the House of Lords.

“I think this is a matter now for the House of Lords and for the Houses of Parliament around who they think merits being in the Parliament or not,” Mr Sarwar said.

Lord Peter Mandelson had extensive links with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“My understanding is this would require legislation, rather than a simple political decision.

“But I think the right decision has been made for him to leave the Labour Party.”

The Scottish Labour leader added that “there are still huge questions here that victims will want to see answered”, adding that anyone called to give evidence in the US “absolutely should go” and do so.

It comes after newly released documents revealed an email exchange from 2009, in which Lord Mandelson, then the business secretary, appeared to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers about a tax on bankers’ bonuses.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has called for an investigation (Jane Barlow/PA)

Bank statements from 2003 and 2004 appeared to show he received payments totalling 75,000 US dollars (£54,735) from the financier and Epstein is also said to have paid for an osteopathy course for Lord Mandelson’s husband.

With SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn calling for a full investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson’s role in Labour governments, Mr Sarwar said: “He’s not a member of the Government, he’s not a member of the Labour Party, he’s no longer an ambassador.

“So, I think it is for parliamentary authorities to look into any questions that remain unanswered and, of course, if investigators have questions they should be allowed to get answers to those questions.”

Questions over the former ambassador’s place in the House of Lords come after he resigned his membership of the Labour Party on Sunday, saying he wanted to avoid causing “further embarrassment” in the wake of the latest revelations about his friendship with Epstein.

Lord Mandelson featured heavily in documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday related to the paedophile financier.

In his letter to the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, Mr Flynn noted that Lord Mandelson had served under successive Labour prime ministers.

Mr Flynn said: “Given the serious allegations that are still emerging regarding the extent of the relationship, political influence and financial hold the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein had over Lord Mandelson – there is an urgent need for a full and swift investigation into Peter Mandelson’s conduct in public life and, importantly, particularly in terms of your own remit, how and why he was ever appointed to high office by these Labour prime ministers.”

The SNP MP said the “full and swift” inquiry must examine any contact between Lord Mandelson and Epstein.

It should also examine Sir Keir Starmer’s knowledge of allegations about Lord Mandelson, Mr Flynn said.

The SNP Westminster leader continued: “The constant drip, drip of revelations and allegations regarding Peter Mandelson, and the clear extent and length of his relationship with Epstein, is not alone a sickening stain on his own time in office – more importantly it undoubtedly adds to the pain of Epstein’s many victims.

“The only way to stop that slow drip, drip of allegations is to immediately launch a full and swift inquiry – into Mandelson himself and into how and why three Labour prime ministers repeatedly appointed him despite his relationship with Epstein.”

Downing Street has been approached for comment.