One in five Britons would end relationship over difference in salary – survey

One in five Britons have ended or would consider ending a romantic or platonic relationship because of salary differences, according to a survey for Nationwide.

The average wage gap between friends and partners has reached £32,000, the poll suggests.

However, more than one in six Britons (17%) say they feel uncomfortable talking about money, with 19% saying they have experienced clashing attitudes towards spending and saving and 18% have felt the pressure of a partner relying on them financially.

Half of people (50%) believe that money is too private to discuss, and 23% avoid such conversations out of fear of judgment and criticism.

More than one in 10 (12%) say they worry conversations about money could result in conflict.

In order to cope with financial tensions and avoid conversations, 10% say they have had to cancel plans or delay major money decisions and 7% say they have lied about their income.

Some 42% say they have faced negative consequences after raising an issue around money, including stress and anxiety, feelings of resentment, or a change in their relationship’s power dynamic.

However, 33% said that openly discussing their finances had strengthened their relationships.

Psychotherapist Kamalyn Kaur said: “Open financial conversations are not about comparing salaries, they are about aligning values, setting realistic expectations, respecting boundaries, and protecting emotional wellbeing on both sides.

“Money conversations can be emotionally loaded, making it difficult to openly talk about finances. People fear judgment, criticism or conflict – especially if they carry feelings of anxiety, not being ‘enough’, or concerns of being perceived as privileged, burdensome or irresponsible.

“Taking a practical and proactive approach can make money conversations feel less personal and more manageable, rather than being emotionally taxing.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between December 17-19.