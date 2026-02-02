Heart transplant patient ‘energised’ by 110km Sahara trek two years after op

A bank worker who trekked more than 110km across the Sahara desert two years after receiving a life-saving heart transplant has said he feels he can “do anything now”.

Fraser Wilson has genetic cardiomyopathy and underwent the transplant in March 2023 when his health deteriorated as a result of the condition.

The illness had previously claimed the lives of four members of his family, including his mother.

More than two years on from the transplant, Mr Wilson decided to take on the challenge of a trek through the Sahara to raise money for homelessness charity Crisis.

Mr Wilson said the trek had ‘energised him’ (Fraser Wilson/NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)

Mr Wilson, from Glasgow, said he had some concerns about whether he would be able to cope with the trek and if it would have an adverse effect on his health, but his fears were unfounded.

He said: “Everybody on the trek had their own personal motivation for being there. Mine was to challenge myself physically and mentally, to achieve something that I didn’t think I’d ever be able to do – and definitely wouldn’t have been able to do pre-transplant – as well as to raise as much money as I could for Crisis.

“I got the chance to share my transplant story and the benefits of organ donation to everyone I spoke to. There was an overwhelming feeling of support from the group and the number of people who said it had changed their minds and educated them about organ donation, so hopefully it’s had a positive effect on them from that point of view.

“This trek has energised me. I feel like I can do anything now.”

Mr Wilson’s transplant was carried out by the team in the Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure Service (SNAHFS) based at the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital in Clydebank.

Fraser Wilson joined the trek along with 90 Lloyds Banking Group colleagues (Fraser Wilson/PA)

His cousin Louise Campbell, from Wishaw, also has genetic cardiomyopathy and they were both 45 when they had heart transplants at the hospital, with her operation taking place in 2020.

Mr Wilson, 48, spent four full days and two half-days on the trek in Morocco in November last year with 90 Lloyds Banking Group colleagues.

He said: “The hardest part mentally was walking in the middle of nowhere with no landmarks to aim for.

“I was walking in a group of 30 and our camaraderie kept us all going – we sang, talked, laughed and stomped our way through the desert in consistently high spirits.

“It was a really emotional journey, especially when we were welcomed into camp on the last night at the end of another long day’s trekking – there were a lot of tears, hugs and relief from everyone in the group and the feeling of elation was palpable.

“I can still see the desert when I close my eyes and the memories of this once-in-a-lifetime challenge will live with me forever.”

Mr Wilson has so far raised almost £11,500 for Crisis (Fraser Wilson/NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)

NHS Golden Jubilee has been the sole provider of Scottish heart transplants since 2008 and it has now carried out 271 within the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital.

Julie Smith, a transplant nurse at NHS Golden Jubilee, helps the SNAHFS team provide lifelong care for Scottish heart transplant patients.

She said: “As Scotland’s only adult heart transplant centre, we see the life-changing impact organ donation has every single day.

“Behind every transplant is a story of hope, people who are living full lives today thanks to the generosity of donors and their families, and Fraser’s brave and inspirational exploits show that lives are not just saved, but they are also improved.

“It’s a massive team effort to get patients well again and they become part of our family, but none of it would be possible without the donors and their families, and for that we are all extremely grateful.”

Mr Wilson has so far raised almost £11,500 for Crisis.