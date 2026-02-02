Full investigation into Mandelson needed after Epstein revelations – SNP

There must be a full investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson’s role in Labour governments, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said.

Mr Flynn has written to the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus saying an urgent inquiry is needed in light of revelations in the Epstein files.

The SNP has also questioned why the former US ambassador is still a member of the House of Lords.

Lord Mandelson resigned his membership of Labour on Sunday, saying he wanted to avoid causing the party “further embarrassment” following further revelations about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former US ambassador featured in documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday related to the paedophile financier.

In his letter to Sir Laurie, Mr Flynn noted that Lord Mandelson had served under successive Labour prime ministers.

Mr Flynn said: “Given the serious allegations that are still emerging regarding the extent of the relationship, political influence and financial hold the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein had over Lord Mandelson – there is an urgent need for a full and swift investigation into Peter Mandelson’s conduct in public life and importantly – particularly in terms of your own remit – how and why he was ever appointed to high office by these Labour prime ministers.”

The SNP MP said the “full and swift” inquiry must examine any contact between Lord Mandelson and Epstein.

It should also examine Sir Keir Starmer’s knowledge of allegations about Lord Mandelson, Mr Flynn said.

The SNP Westminster leader continued: “The constant drip, drip of revelations and allegations regarding Peter Mandelson, and the clear extent and length of his relationship with Epstein, is not alone a sickening stain on his own time in office – more importantly it undoubtedly adds to the pain of Epstein’s many victims.

“The only way to stop that slow drip, drip of allegations is to immediately launch a full and swift inquiry – into Mandelson himself and into how and why three Labour prime ministers repeatedly appointed him despite his relationship with Epstein.”

Downing Street has been approached for comment.