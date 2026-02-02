Emma Caldwell’s family demand honesty from police after meeting inquiry chairman

The family of Emma Caldwell have demanded honesty from Police Scotland after meeting the chairman of the inquiry set up to examine the investigation into her murder.

Miss Caldwell was murdered in 2005, but it was not until 2024 that Iain Packer was convicted of her killing, along with a string of sexual offences against other women.

The initial police investigation has been criticised for failing to catch Packer, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years almost two decades after the murder of Miss Caldwell, 27.

The independent public inquiry, chaired by Lord Scott KC, will focus on the investigation carried out by Strathclyde Police, under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, into the murder of Miss Caldwell.

Iain Packer was jailed in 2024 (Police Scotland/PA)

Her mother, Margaret Caldwell, and Mrs Caldwell’s son Jamie Caldwell, brother Jim Coyle, grandson Stewart McGrory and the family’s lawyers Aamer Anwar and April Meechan met Lord Scott in Glasgow on Monday.

Lord Scott has emphasised the impartiality and independence of the inquiry.

He previously said: “This inquiry is independent of government, the institutions being investigated and any other organisation.

“My team and I will follow the evidence wherever it leads. I want to stress to you that I will discharge my duties as chair impartially and thoroughly.”

A statement read by Mr Anwar after the meeting on behalf of Margaret Caldwell said: “Over the years many powerful men have made promises to Emma’s mother, Margaret, that have repeatedly been betrayed and broken.

“The test of this inquiry will be whether it follows the evidence. Margaret appreciates the terms of reference required to be broad enough to allow it to do its job, but she remains deeply troubled that they may be used by some parties at a later date to try and avoid accountability.

“As Margaret said, she did not spend 20 years fighting for the truth to see Police Scotland being excluded from an investigation at any later date in this inquiry. That would be a travesty of justice and a further betrayal of our Emma and the many women who suffered at the hands of the evil man Packer.”

The statement continued: “If this inquiry is to pursue the truth, then it must look not only at Strathclyde Police but what happened when Police Scotland took over responsibility.”

Strathclyde Police was replaced by Police Scotland in 2013 when eight regional forces around the country were merged into one national body.

Police Scotland is not mentioned in the terms of reference of the inquiry.

Miss Caldwell’s body was found in Limefield Woods, near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005, more than a month after she went missing in Glasgow.

Police interviewed Packer that June but he was not convicted until almost two decades later after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The statement continued: “Had the Police and Crown done their job properly, he would have been arrested in 2008. That was confirmed to the family by the present Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain, and he would not have been left free to rape and to terrorise until his arrest in February 2022.

“Margaret has said, and she has heard much lip service paid to this inquiry, but there must be no attempt by the Chief Constable, by Police Scotland and Crown Office to shut down the evidence or lines of inquiry at this inquiry. It is important to Margaret and Packer’s many survivors, as well as the honest police officers whose lives were destroyed, for this inquiry to begin as soon as possible.”

Packer was found guilty of 33 separate charges, including Miss Caldwell’s murder, 11 rapes and 21 charges including sexual assaults against other women.

Police Scotland have since apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and his other victims for the way the original inquiry was handled, saying they were “let down”.

Mr Anwar said the first preliminary hearing could start as soon as the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “Our thoughts remain with Margaret Caldwell and Emma’s family, who have suffered a terrible loss.

“COPFS fully supports the independent public inquiry and will co-operate appropriately with the chair and inquiry team to help deliver answers for Emma’s family and the public.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.