Baroness Lawrence claims Daily Mail pretended to support her for ‘credibility’

Baroness Doreen Lawrence has claimed that the Daily Mail was “pretending” to support her in getting justice for her son, but just wanted the “credibility of supporting a black family”.

The peer was giving evidence at the High Court in her claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail.

She is best known for her campaigning after the racist murder of her 18-year-old son Stephen Lawrence, and is one of a group of household names bringing legal action against ANL alleging unlawful information gathering.

The publisher strongly denies wrongdoing and is defending the claims brought by a group of seven, including the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish.

Stephen Lawrence was murdered in 1993 (Family handout/PA)

Lady Lawrence’s claims relate to five articles that were published between 1997 and 2007.

Her lawyers claim she was “extensively targeted” by private investigators and ANL.

On Monday, Lady Lawrence told the High Court in London that she found it “very painful” to be in court giving evidence because she had built up trust with the Daily Mail and journalist Stephen Wright.

She added: “Because there are very few people that I trust, very few people that I talk to.

“I thought we had a relatively good relationship with him and I have been played for such a long time.”

Lady Lawrence continued: “To find out now that after all that time, the level of trust that I had built up, to find that all that time he’s been lying to me and pretending that he was supporting my case and supporting getting justice for Stephen.”

The peer also said she felt that she had never been able to “grieve for my son properly” because of her experience with the police.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence departs the Royal Courts Of Justice (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She added: “Were they really fighting for justice for my son or were they just pretending that they were to sell their papers?

“At the time it looked as if they were supporting us. But how many other black families have they supported?

“They’ve used me and my son to give them credibility for supporting a black family. But at the end of the day, I don’t think they have.”

The court heard that Lady Lawrence did not complain about the five articles at the time they were published, because it was not something that she was thinking about.

She said: “But who do I complain to, because at the time it is not at the forefront of my mind.

“The forefront of my mind is constantly how the police are handling Stephen’s case.

“I complain to the police, I think they are probably leaking information.

“It didn’t occur to me.

“When you’re suffering and going through grief, you don’t think ‘I must make sure that I challenge what is in the newspaper’.

“How I challenge it is going through the police – I believe they are the ones who are leaking information.”

In her witness statement she said she felt that she was a “victim again” by people “who I thought were my allies and friends”.

The Duke of Sussex is among the group making the claim (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

In written submissions, Antony White KC, representing ANL, said the allegations in relation to Lady Lawrence “are denied in their entirety” and “are unsupported by the available evidence”.

He added: “They are the product of an attempt by members of the claimants’ research team, adopted by Baroness Lawrence and her legal representatives, to present a case of unlawful information-gathering against Associated based entirely on spurious and/or discredited information, none of which is before the court in the form of proper admissible evidence.

“In fact, the reality is that the information in each of the articles was obtained by entirely legitimate reporting and based on the sources identified by Associated in its defence and evidence.”

He also said that the publisher is able to call a witness or witnesses to explain how the article was source “in relation to almost every article alleged to be the product of phone hacking or phone tapping”.

The barrister continued in written submissions: “From the top down, Associated’s editors, desk heads and journalists, many of whom have worked at the company for many years and even decades, are lining up to reject the claimants’ allegations of habitual and widespread phone hacking, phone tapping and blagging within the organisation, whilst acknowledging where appropriate the use of TPIs (third party investigators) to obtain information prior to April 2007 when their use was largely banned.”

The trial before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude in March with a written judgment expected at a later date.