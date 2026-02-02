Andrew and Mandelson face pressure to reveal what they know about Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson are facing calls to reveal all they know about Jeffrey Epstein to US lawmakers, as the peer resigned his membership of the Labour Party to avoid causing it “further embarrassment”.

Andrew and Lord Mandelson are both featured in the more than three million documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday related to paedophile financier Epstein.

In an email exchange from 2009, Lord Mandelson appeared to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers about a tax on bankers bonuses.

Bank statements from 2003 and 2004 meanwhile appeared to show he received payments totalling 75,000 US dollars from the financier.

Lord Mandelson resigned his Labour Party membership on Sunday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A man who appears to be Andrew, the King’s disgraced brother, meanwhile features in images from the release where he is crouched over an unidentified woman who is lying on the floor.

Elsewhere in the document dump, screenshots and scans appear to show the former prince exchanged emails with Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman and invited him to Buckingham Palace.

Lord Mandelson on Sunday said he had written to Hollie Ridley, general secretary of the Labour Party to say he was resigning his party membership.

In his letter, he said: “Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me.

“While doing this I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party.”

Lord Mandelson was sacked as the ambassador to Washington DC last year after revelations of his continued contact with Epstein following his guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor.

In his letter, he added that he wanted to “repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now”.

Earlier on Sunday, Communities Secretary Steve Reed echoed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s suggestion that Andrew should testify before the US congressional investigation into Epstein.

The former Duke of York was stripped of his titles by Charles last year after the posthumous publication of a book by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17.

Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Reed suggested both Andrew and Lord Mandelson had a “moral obligation” to help Epstein’s victims.

He told Sky News: “If anybody has information or evidence that they can share that might help to understand what’s gone on and bring justice for those victims, then they should share it, whether that is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whether it’s Lord Mandelson, or whether it’s anybody else.

“They have a moral obligation to share what they knew so that the victims can help find the justice that they’ve been denied for so long.”

US officials are reportedly drawing up a summons demanding Lord Mandelson appears in Washington to testify about Epstein, the Telegraph reported.