Momentum for Irish unity poll ‘doesn’t exist’ – Emma Little-Pengelly

Momentum for an Irish unity referendum “doesn’t exist” in Northern Ireland, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said.

However, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has reiterated Sinn Fein’s call for a border poll by 2030, stating she could envisage a vote happening while she is in post.

The DUP’s Ms Little-Pengelly and Ms O’Neill were asked about Irish unity during separate interviews on the Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme on Sky News.

Ms Little-Pengelly said she believed the “best future” for Northern Ireland, as well as Scotland and Wales, was within the United Kingdom.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the ‘best future’ for NI was within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said: “When we look across the globe at a time of instability, of a lot of concern and apprehension, a strong and United Kingdom, working together, fighting together, defending together, I think, is what serves all of our citizens better.”

The deputy First Minister added: “I think it’s important to say that in Northern Ireland, nationalism and republicanism haven’t increased their vote from 1998, despite demographic change.

“They’re sitting in and around the same percentage that they had in 1998.

“I think those who want to see the breakup of the Union do try to constantly get this momentum.

“I have no doubt that you will hear that again, because to serve their purpose is to try to get that sense of momentum towards that.

“That doesn’t exist in Northern Ireland.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she wanted to see a border poll by 2030 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill said she “absolutely” could imagine a border poll while she is First Minister.

She added: “My party’s view is that we should have this by 2030, that’s only a short way away.

“So now is the time for the planning, the preparation.

“I don’t want done to the people here what was done in relation to Brexit.

“Brexit was a massive act of economic self-harm, it was done against the wishes of the people here.

“We have an ability to take control of our own fortunes. I encourage all political leaders to reach for that together.

“Let’s find accommodation for each other. Let’s build a new Ireland where those of us that have an Irish identity, a British identity, and those people have made here their home.

“We can make this a much better place for all of us, an inclusive place.

“That’s the prize I’m reaching for.”

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin has previously said he is not planning for a border poll by 2030.

Under the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement, a referendum would be held if the UK Secretary of State believes it is likely that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unification.