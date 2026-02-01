Conservatives announce retired detective as Gorton by-election candidate

A retired police detective has been announced as the Conservative candidate in the forthcoming Greater Manchester by-election.

Charlotte Cadden, who was a police officer for 30 years, in both Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police, said she would “fight to be a no-nonsense champion” in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The other major parties have all set out their choices in the race to win the parliamentary seat.

Ms Cadden said: “Gorton and Denton has been let down for too long by Labour.

“From their record tax rises, ideological crusades, and failures to control our borders, residents in this constituency are facing the consequences – and that must end.

“I will fight to be a no-nonsense champion of this great constituency, and working to deliver on the priorities of local people.”

The Conservative candidate retired as a deputy chief inspector in 2025.

During her time in the role she set up and chaired the police sex equality and equity network, to challenge workplace discrimination based on sex.

She is also a trustee of Sex Matters, a charity which advocates for gender critical perspectives and for single sex spaces, and has been involved in local Conservative politics in Bolton.

Kevin Hollinrake, chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “Charlotte has been a fierce campaigner on grooming gangs and single-sex spaces and her campaign will give her the opportunity to stand up for vulnerable girls, plain and simple.

“For too long, people looked the other way when they should have acted. She’s saying what needs saying and she’ll stand up for victims, push for the truth, and make sure lessons are learned. That’s the sort of straight-talking leadership we need.”

Labour said on Saturday its candidate in the by-election is Angeliki Stogia, a Manchester city councillor for Whalley Range.

The Green party candidate is Hannah Spencer, 34, a plumber and councillor.

Reform’s candidate is GB News presenter and former academic Matt Goodwin, and the Liberal Democrats’ choice is Jackie Pearcey, a prominent local campaigner.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne, who cited health reasons for his decision.

At the general election Labour won the seat in Greater Manchester with more than half the vote, 18,555, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK coming second on 5,142 votes, narrowly beating the Greens at 4,810.

But changes in public opinion since 2024, including the low popularity nationally of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, could lead to a different decision by voters at the ballot box.

On Saturday, Green leader Zack Polanski, who was born and brought up in Salford, Greater Manchester, suggested it would be wrong for him to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election as he has lived in London for “about 20 years”.

Mr Polanski was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme why he is not standing in the by-election.

“I live in London,” Mr Polanski replied.

“I’m a Mancunian. I’ve been in London for about 20 years, and the Green Party really believes in nurturing local talent and really lifting up someone from the community.

“When a seat comes up in London, I’ll absolutely be going for it.”