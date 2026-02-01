Birmingham woman among four Britons who died within months after Cape Verde stomach bugs, law firm says

Four British people have died within four months after being struck down with stomach bugs while on holiday in Cape Verde, lawyers representing their families have said.

Elena Walsh, 64, from Birmingham, Mark Ashley, 55, of Bedfordshire, 64-year-old Karen Pooley, from Gloucestershire, and a 56-year-old man all died last year after contracting severe gastric illnesses while on the islands off the coast of west Africa.

They are four of six Britons who have died after holidays there since January 2023, and law firm Irwin Mitchell said investigations into the deaths are “ongoing”.

Elena Walsh, centre, with her husband and son, died after becoming ill while on holiday in Cape Verde (family handout/Irwin Mitchell/PA)

Mr Ashley’s wife Emma, 55, said her family are in “complete shock” over his death.

“We went to Cape Verde expecting a relaxing break, but Mark became violently ill and never recovered,” she said.

Three days into their holiday in October, Mr Ashley, a self-employed forklift truck driver, fell ill with symptoms including stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and extreme lethargy, Irwin Mitchell said.

The firm said it is representing the families of the six people who have died and more than 1,500 people who have fallen ill after visits to the country.

Mr Ashley’s wife, an early years assistant manager, said they booked their more than £3,000 trip with Tui, and said she reported her husband’s illness on its app on October 9, 2025.

She said she and her husband, who had been married for 26 years, stayed at the five‑star Riu Palace Santa Maria resort in Sal.

The 55-year-old has raised concerns over the hygiene standards at the hotel.

Mark Ashley’s wife said he ‘became violently ill and never recovered’ after their Cape Verde holiday (family handout/Irwin Mitchell/PA)

On their return to the UK, father-of-two Mr Ashley’s symptoms continued for some time, his wife said.

After collapsing at home in Houghton Regis, Mr Ashley, who had diabetes which was controlled through medication, was taken to hospital on November 12 but was pronounced dead minutes later.

His death has been referred to the coroner and investigations are continuing, Irwin Mitchell said.

Part-time nurse and mother-of-one Ms Walsh died in August 2025 after falling ill while staying at the Riu Cabo Verde resort on the same island.

Ms Pooley, from Lydney, travelled with a friend to the Riu Funana resort in Sal on October 7, 2025 for a fortnight’s holiday costing £3,000 and booked through Tui, the law firm said.

The retired mother-of-two became sick on October 11 with gastric symptoms including diarrhoea, and in the early hours of the next day she slipped on water leaking from a fridge while going to the bathroom.

She was transferred to a local clinic and over the next four days Ms Pooley continued to experience diarrhoea and vomiting, alongside severe pain from her fractured femur.

The 64-year-old was airlifted to Tenerife for urgent care on October 16 and died in the early hours of the next day, lawyers said.

Her husband Andy, 62, said: “We’re utterly heartbroken. Karen was the kindest, loveliest person.

“She was a devoted wife and mum who loved swimming, walking the dog in the Forest of Dean, and volunteered at a local charity shop. She was also a wonderful friend who lit up every room she entered.”

He says his wife appeared to be in “significant distress” when the family video-called her from home, and claims communication from the clinic and their holiday provider was poor.

“We were desperate for updates while watching Karen get worse,” he said.

“We’re devastated and struggling to understand how she went on holiday and never came home.”

Irwin Mitchell said Ms Pooley’s initial death certificate, issued by the Cape Verde authorities, said she died of multi-organ failure, sepsis, cardio‑respiratory arrest and a broken left leg.

The other two Britons who have died since 2023 are Jane Pressley, 62, of Gainsborough, who died in January 2023 after falling ill while holidaying at Riu Palace Hotel in Santa Maria, Sal, the previous November, and a man in his 60s from Watford.

He died in November 2024 after suffering gastric illness following a trip to Cape Verde, Irwin Mitchell said.

Families of all six people are making personal injury claims for damages against Tui, the provider of many package holidays to the island country.

Karen Pooley, pictured with her husband Andy, died in October while on holiday in Cape Verde (family handout/Irwin Mitchell/PA)

Jatinder Paul, serious injury lawyer at the firm, said: “The number of holidaymakers to Cape Verde being struck down with serious and debilitating gastric illnesses is truly staggering. Nothing brings the gravity of this situation into sharper focus than these recent deaths.

“In my experience I’m used to supporting holidaymakers who have fallen ill at resorts across the globe, but I’ve never seen repeated and continued illness outbreaks at the same resorts on such a scale over such a period of time.

“It’s almost incomprehensible that holidaymakers continue to describe the hygiene issues at these Cape Verde hotels year-after-year. Each case isn’t a statistic; it’s a human story of how lives have been turned upside down.

“Understandably, those we represent have serious concerns about hygiene standards in Cape Verde. While nothing can make up for what’s happened, we’re determined to at least help establish the answers they deserve.

“In the meantime, we call for meaningful and decisive action to get on top of the reported hygiene issues on the islands. Tour operators are responsible for ensuring the safety of those who have booked all-inclusive package holidays. Therefore, we urge them to work with the authorities to ensure the highest hygiene and safety standards are always upheld.”

Tui has been contacted for comment.