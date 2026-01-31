Labour announces Manchester councillor Angeliki Stogia as by-election candidate

Angeliki Stogia has been announced as Labour’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Manchester city councillor for Whalley Range was revealed as the party’s candidate for the seat on Saturday afternoon.

It comes after the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was denied permission to stand for the party, prompting internal division within Labour.

The by-election was prompted by the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne, who stood down citing health reasons.

Ms Stogia, who was first elected as a Manchester councillor in 2012, told a crowd of Labour activists at a launch event in the constituency on Saturday she was a “proud Mancunian woman”.

She added: “I have walked the streets of this constituency.”

As Labour attempts to roll the pitch for a straight fight with Reform UK, Ms Stogia also said: “This is about Manchester. Manchester is a city united, we are rejecting division. I am so looking forward to going out on the doorstep and winning this for Labour.”

The candidate was flanked by Labour party chairwoman Anna Turley and deputy leader Lucy Powell as her candidacy was announced.

Reform UK has chosen GB News presenter and former academic, Matt Goodwin, to contest the seat for them while councillor and plumber Hannah Spencer will run for the Greens and the Liberal Democrats have named local campaigner Jackie Pearcey.

Mr Gwynne won the seat for Labour with more than half the vote – 18,555 – in 2024 while Nigel Farage’s Reform UK came second on 5,142 votes, narrowly beating the Greens with 4,810.

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell (left) and party chairwoman Anna Turley (right) at the announcement that Angeliki Stogia (centre) is the party’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election (Peter Byrne/PA)

An early opinion poll has suggested Labour’s support could crumble in the seat, with Reform and the Greens picking up a larger share of the vote.

However, the sample size in the survey was small, meaning it could have a larger-than-usual margin of error.

Elsewhere, in a sign of the ongoing divisions within Labour after Mr Burnham was blocked from standing, Steve Rotheram, the Labour mayor of the Liverpool City Region, criticised a culture of anonymous briefings from within Government.

He wrote on social media site X that people within Government responsible for the whispering campaign against Mr Burnham were “gutless”.

Mr Rotheram added: “These anonymous attacks help nobody but our opponents.

“For the sake of our party, please just stop.”

Mr Burnham has complained about “people just think they can say what they like to the media” in the aftermath of his bid for the seat being blocked.