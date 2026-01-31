Kate pays tribute to ‘connection between nature, creativity and craft’

The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the “connection between nature, creativity and craft” following a visit to an exhibition celebrating artist William Morris.

Earlier this week, Kate made a private visit to The Arc, in Winchester, where she admired the Beauty of The Earth: The Art of May, Jane and William Morris exhibition.

In a post on Instagram from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ account, the princess can be seen and smiling as she explores the gallery, including what appears to be a large textile featuring floral and leafy patterns.

Wrapped up warm against the January cold, the video shows Kate wearing a camel-coloured coat and trousers with a roll-neck jumper and an orange scarf.

Captioning the video, she paid tribute to the gallery’s staff writing: “My thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester.

“It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible.

“The Beauty Of The Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft. C.”

In the comments, the gallery thanked Kate for her visit, saying it was “honoured” to welcome her.

Born in 1834, William Morris was a designer, craftsman and artist and is renowned for his distinctive textile patterns inspired by nature.