Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara ‘brought love and light’

Tributes have poured in for Catherine O’Hara following her death, with the actress’s co-stars remembering how she brought “love and light” to the screen and beyond.

The Canadian-American actress, known for roles in Home Alone, comedy TV series Schitt’s Creek and the Beetlejuice films, died on Friday at the age of 71 at her home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness”, according to her agency CAA.

O’Hara was honoured by current and former leaders of her home country, hailed as a “beloved Canadian icon”.

Catherine O’Hara with her Schitt’s Creek co-stars, from left Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy in 2018 (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Her role as eccentric Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, starring opposite Eugene and Daniel Levy, earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Meryl Streep was among the famous faces remembering O’Hara and what it was like to work with her.

Having acted alongside her in the 1986 comedy Heartburn, Streep said: “Catherine O’Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed… such a loss for her family and friends, and the audience she graced as friends.”

Macaulay Culkin, who played O’Hara’s son in the 1990 classic Christmas movie Home Alone, said: “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

O’Hara played Culkin’s mother Kate in the film, in which he starred as youngster Kevin McCallister, who outsmarts two bumbling intruders after his family accidentally go on holiday without him.

Culkin reprised the role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York alongside O’Hara.

In 2024, the actress reprised her role as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, having starred in the first film in 1988.

Michael Keaton, her co-star in the original film, said: “We go back before the first Beetlejuice.

Catherine O’Hara attending the UK premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at Cineworld Leicester Square, London, in 2024 (Yui Mok/PA)

“She’s been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend.

“This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her.”

Seth Rogen, her co-star in the Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio – for which O’Hara received both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations – called the news of her passing “devastating”.

He said in an Instagram post: “I told O’Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I’d ever had the pleasure of watching on screen.

“Home Alone was the movie that made me want to make movies. Getting to work with her was a true honour.

“She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous… she made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We’re all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it.”

Another recent role saw her starring in the second season of The Last Of Us, alongside Pedro Pascal, who paid tribute to her, saying: “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always.”

Former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called her a “beloved Canadian icon” while the country’s current premier Mark Carney said: “Canada has lost a legend.”

O’Hara is survived by her husband Bo Welch and sons Matthew and Luke, the statement said, and her family will hold a private celebration of her life.