Eton head apologises after former teacher jailed for sexual assaults on pupil

The headmaster of Eton College has made “unreserved apologies” on the school’s behalf after a former teacher was jailed for sexually assaulting a pupil.

Jacob Leland, who taught Russian at the prestigious boarding school, was jailed on Friday for sexually assaulting one of his students at his teachers’ accommodation and during a school trip.

Simon Henderson, the current headmaster at Eton College where annual fees are more than £60,000 a year, said in a statement he was “appalled” by Leland’s crimes.

“Eton needs to acknowledge not only that something this serious was able to take place at our school, but also that it took several years for the details of what happened to come to light,” Mr Henderson said.

“As headmaster, I remain appalled that this abuse happened at Eton.

“Mr Leland’s criminal conduct represents the most egregious breach of trust.

“Those who were directly impacted by Mr Leland’s actions had the right to be safe and secure in our care.”

He added: “I reiterate my unreserved apologies to them on behalf of the school.”

A judge heard on Friday that Leland was “trusted” by a housemaster of one of the 25 boarding houses at the school to look after the students and abide by the school’s rules.

The former teacher, who was aged 23 at the time of the offending in 2012, first assaulted the pupil after inviting him and his friends over to his flat, where he gave them alcohol and cigarettes.

He eventually asked the complainant’s friends to leave, then kissed the boy before taking his hands and placing them on his own groin, the hearing at Reading Crown Court was told.

Jacob Leland was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a ‘vulnerable’ boy (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Not long after this incident, Leland committed a third sexual assault on the complainant by performing oral sex on him during a school trip.

Leland, from Gatcombe Road in Islington, London, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a male on October 14 last year following a trial at Reading Crown Court and sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment on Friday.

“The relationship of teacher and student at a school gives rise, undoubtedly, to a significant level of responsibility towards the victim upon which the victim would be entitled to rely,” judge Kirsty Real, sentencing, then told the defendant.

“For the victim, the psychological effects of what you did to him have been long-lasting and serious.”

In his statement, Mr Henderson added: “The welfare and wellbeing of our pupils is Eton’s top priority.

“When safeguarding issues arise they are dealt with in accordance with our established processes.

“We work in close partnership with external authorities, referring matters to them where appropriate, as we did in this case.”