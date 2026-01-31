Epstein and ‘The Duke’ discussed Russian woman and Palace meeting, emails show

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman and invited him to Buckingham Palace, documents appear to show.

The exchanges are among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to disgraced paedophile financier Epstein.

In an August 2010 exchange, two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, for which he served 13 months in a jail work-release programme, the financier writes: “I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with.”

In response, “The Duke” replies: “Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch.”

“A.”

In response to a redacted email, “The Duke” says: “Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?”

Epstein then writes: “She 26, russian, clevere beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”

The email account labelled “The Duke” replies: “That was quick! How are you? Good to be free?”

Epstein says: “(redacted)..great to be free of many things.”

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has faced scrutiny over his relationship with the US financier (PA)

The exchange ends with “The Duke” saying: “So many opportunities that I am frustratingly not allowed to participate in.

“And so many that are obvious but can’t get anyone to fire on.

“Must come and see you sometime soon.”

In another exchange in September 2010, Epstein said he was in London, and “The Duke” replied: “I am just departing Scotland should be down by 1800.

“I’ll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring.

“Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.

“A.”

Handout document of an email released as part of the ‘Epstein files’, sent by someone titled ‘The Invisible Man’ in August 2002 (US Department of Justice/PA)

In a different exchange which was also released on Friday, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell agreed that “Andrew” should choose to spend time with “Sarah and the kids” instead of visiting “the Island” where “5 stunning red heads” would be.

The exchange is between an address named “The Invisible Man” and Maxwell in August 2002.

It suggests The Invisible Man may be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after Maxwell refers to him as Andrew and mentions his former wife’s name, while previous emails from the account have referred to having a valet and being at Balmoral with the royal family.

In an email signed “A”, the sender says: “As the planning is getting more difficult over the bank holiday weekend here I am thinking now I might join Sarah and the kids in Sotogrande for a few days which would be very important and a good thing for the girls, rather than trek across the pond.

“Please will you give me permission to do so and I am conscious of the ‘better offer’ syndrome but in this case it wouldn’t be that… I think!”

In her reply dated August 24 2002, Maxwell said “Andrew sweet heart – I fully understand if you want to spend time w/Sarah and the kids. I will not be remotely offended – sad not to spend time w/you and sad not to see you but at this point w/precious holidays and few days off I agree that this idea of coming to the Island looks less appealing.”

In a follow-up email sent on August 25 2002 after The Invisible Man confirmed he would not be coming, Maxwell said: “No problem, (redacted), who is now coming and 5 other stunning red heads will all just have to play with ourselves.”

In a reply on August 27, The Invisible Man said: “Look forward to catching up with you before you disappear to some exotic place and please don’t catch anything nasty on your travels!

“Masses of love and thanks, A xxx”

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his former wife Sarah Ferguson (PA)

In another email addressed to The Invisible Man and sent on March 31 2002, one day after the Queen Mother’s death, Maxwell refers to him as “sweat pea”, adding: “Sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances. However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad.

“She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her.

“We shall reschedule. Love you. Gx”.

The documents were released as part of the US “Epstein files” and follow a series of disclosures in December, including an email sent from Balmoral signed “A”, which asked Maxwell for “inappropriate friends”.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on BBC Newsnight, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.