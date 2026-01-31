Clean-up continues in Ireland following latest flooding

Clean-up operations are continuing in parts of Ireland where homes and roads have been impacted by flooding.

Parts of Co Wexford remain among the worst-hit areas following further overnight rain.

There was a landslide at Our Lady’s Island and the public were advised to avoid the area.

Racing at Leopardstown was cancelled on Saturday.

A resident puts items in a skip in Enniscorthy, which experienced more flooding (Niall Carson/PA)

A status yellow rainfall warning for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow expired at midnight.

However, further rain is expected over the bank holiday weekend.

It comes as communities in south Dublin and Wexford – such as Enniscorthy and Bunclody – were left reeling after flooding during the week, forcing families to flee their homes and damaging businesses.

Speaking on Saturday, Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said there needed to be better communication with the public of extreme weather events.

She said: “We recognise that weather is getting much more difficult, that we’re going to have to find ways to communicate and recognise the challenges.

“It’s a very sorry situation to have this level of climate change where we’re seeing these impacts but we’re going to have to develop a way in which we communicate more effectively with people.”