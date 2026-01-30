What has the UK got out of Keir Starmer’s China visit?

Sir Keir Starmer has been in China on a trip aimed at reforging relations with the East Asian economic powerhouse.

Here the Press Association looks at some of the key announcements made, as well as the issues raised during the Prime Minister’s trip to China.

The announcements

– Whisky tariffs: Chinese tariffs on Scotch whisky are to be cut from 10% to 5% – a deal the UK Government said would be worth £250 million to the UK’s economy over the next five years.

– Visa-free travel: Britons visiting China for less than 30 days will no longer need a visa. It will apply to those travelling to China for business and as tourists, and brings the rules for UK visitors in line with those from 50 other countries including France and Germany.

– Services: Clearer rules and better market access for the UK’s services sector, including financial legal, administration and retail services, have been agreed. China and the UK also agreed to conduct a “feasibility study” towards a binding services deal.

– Small boats: Chinese and UK authorities for the first time will work together and share information aimed at disrupting small boats crossings. Some 60% of the boats which crossed the Channel last year had motors made in China. The agreement will prevent these, as well as dinghies made in China, ending up in the hands of people smugglers.

– Establishing closer relations: Both countries have agreed to work more closely on environmental issues, to resume a “high level security dialogue”, to a host of technical trade arrangements, and closer parliamentary ties.

– Business deals: A delegation of 54 representatives of British businesses and cultural institutions have joined Sir Keir on the trip with a view to make deals with their Chinese counterparts. To that end, Octopus Energy has brokered access to China’s clean energy market, using its British tech.

The issues

– Jimmy Lai and Hong Kong: 78-year-old British national Mr Lai remains behind bars. The media mogul was an influential voice in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and has been detained for more than five years under the territory’s national security law. The PM has said he raised the case with Xi Jinping, but no movement appears to have been made on his release.

– The Uighurs: The Muslim ethnic group from China’s north west Xinjiang province have reportedly suffered various human rights abuses at the hands of the Chinese government. Sir Keir said the Uighurs were part of the “respectful discussion” on areas of disagreement he had with President Xi.

– Security concerns: The No 10 delegation is not taking any chances when it comes to security. In a sign there are still concerns about potential Chinese state espionage, all are reported to have taken temporary “burner” phones with them on the trip, to avoid their technology being hacked by the Chinese authorities.