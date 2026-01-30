Starmer to meet businesses and visit Shanghai on last day of China trip

Sir Keir Starmer will meet businesses in Beijing as he continues his push to bolster economic ties with China on the final day of his visit to the country.

The Prime Minister will later travel to Shanghai before leaving for Tokyo to meet his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi for a working dinner.

His visit to China’s biggest city and global financial hub will cap a controversial trip during which Sir Keir sought to make the case for a “more sophisticated” relationship with Beijing but political opponents accused him of “kowtowing” to President Xi Jinping.

Under deals agreed on the visit, tariffs on Scotch whisky are set to be halved to 5% and UK citizens visiting China for fewer than 30 days will no longer need a visa.

Sir Keir stressed the financial benefits of an improved relationship with China, which is the world’s second largest economy and a major part of global supply chains, in his meeting with Mr Xi.

“It is with the British people in mind that I am here today,” he said.

He also addressed the UK-China Business Council, where chief executive of British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Sir Pascal Soriot announced an investment of 100 billion yuan (£10.4 billion) in China by 2030 to expand medicines manufacturing and research and development.

No 10 also left the door open to a future visit to the UK by Mr Xi, whose last state visit to Britain was in October 2015.

The Prime Minister’s trip to China is the first by a UK premier since 2018.

Sir Keir has faced calls to raise the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uighur minority with the Chinese leadership.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the 2026 UK-China Business Council at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Carl Court/PA)

He said they had a “respectful discussion” on those issues and that this was “part and parcel of the reason to engage”.

Downing Street declined to be drawn on details of discussions on contentious issues including Mr Lai, MPs sanctioned by China, the Uighur community and Beijing’s purchase of Russian oil hit by western sanctions seeking to cripple its war effort in Ukraine.

His official spokesman would not say whether Sir Keir told the Chinese president that Mr Lai should be released, but said the Government’s position calling for his immediate release has not changed.

According to his son, the 78-year-old British national has spent five years in solitary confinement in treatment which amounts to “torture” under Hong Kong’s new national security law.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said both leaders were “clear about the shared aim to see the war brought to an end”.

Beijing said the leaders agreed both sides should develop a “long-term, stable and comprehensive strategic partnership”, with a Chinese readout saying the country will not “pose a threat” to other nations.

Shadow policing minister Matt Vickers told the Press Association on Thursday: “I think people across the country are concerned as to whether Government really understands the threat posed to our national security by China.

“They’ve not bought into the idea that you should be over there kowtowing to people who’ve been sending spies into Parliament.”