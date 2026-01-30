Rapist who ‘targeted’ 12-year-old threatened to attack her again, jury told

A 12-year-old sex attack victim alleged to have been “targeted” by two Afghan men was left petrified after one of them threatened to rape her again, a court has heard.

Jurors at Warwick Crown Court were told the youngster, who cannot be identified in media reports, was found in the street mumbling to herself and seeming scared after being raped by Ahmad Mulakhil.

Prosecutors allege the complainant was strangled by Mohammad Kabir in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on July 22 last year, and was then raped and sexually assaulted in a cul-de-sac by his friend, Mulakhil.

Jurors have been told 23-year-old Mulakhil has pleaded guilty to a charge of oral rape of the 12-year-old.

Jurors at Warwickshire Justice Centre heard a second day of evidence on Friday (PA Archive)

Mulakhil, of no fixed abode, denies child abduction, two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and taking indecent photographs of a child.

Kabir, 24, also of no fixed address, denies intentional strangulation, committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and attempting to take a child.

In evidence to the court on Friday, a witness who cannot be named for legal reasons, said the girl told her after the alleged offences that her attacker “wanted to get her in a black BMW and he was going to take her to Birmingham and London and rape her again”.

Asked by prosecutor Daniel Oscroft how the girl had seemed, the witness added: “She said ‘something happened to me’.”

The witness told jurors: “I asked her if she was hurt and she said, ‘he raped me’.

“She was saying that her back was hurting because they ragged her around.

“She was very scared. She said, ‘he’s coming for me’ – she knew he was still in the park, which was across the road.”

The court heard the girl said one of the men said he was called “Loki” and that one of them had “said he wanted to meet her in the park at 9pm the following day”.

A further witness, who also spoke to the girl as police were immediately called to the scene, said of the youngster: “You could see she was petrified, frantic and she was crying.

“She was looking over her shoulder. She was, like, mumbling to herself.”

The court has heard Kabir is alleged to have strangled the girl, who had been playing in a park, at about 6pm.

She was then seen talking to Mulakhil at about 8pm, when she is said to have claimed to be aged 19.

Opening the Crown’s case on Thursday, prosecutor Mr Oscroft told a jury of seven men and five women: “This case concerns two men who both targeted a 12‑year‑old girl in Nuneaton.

“Mohammad Kabir did so by trying to get her to come with him – which is the attempted abduction of a child – and also grabbing her by the neck, strangling her.

“The prosecution suggests that Mohammad Kabir, when he tried to take her away, can only have had some sexual purpose.

“While she didn’t go with Mr Kabir, the other person there, Ahmad Mulakhil, remained in the area for the next few hours, and later met her.

“He talked to her and led her away to a secluded cul‑de‑sac, Cheverel Place, where he raped her, sexually assaulted her and took indecent images of her.”

The trial continues.