Rape trial jury shown CCTV of Afghan national with 12-year-old near crime scene

Jurors trying two Afghan nationals accused of attacking a 12-year-old rape victim have been shown CCTV of the men together as they left a park.

The images of Mohammad Kabir and Ahmad Mulakhil were part of a timeline video presentation played to jurors at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.

Among CCTV clips shown to the jury of seven men and five women was one showing Mulakhil asking the girl how old she was as they talked in a residential street in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Ahmad Mulakhil (right) and Mohammad Kabir (left) are on trial at Warwick Crown Court (Warwickshire Police/PA)

Other clips shown to the court included footage of the pair leaving a park, near to a play area, at around 6.05pm on July 22 last year.

Footage of Mulakhil and the 12-year-old walking together towards and away from the area where he is alleged to have repeatedly raped her was also viewed by jurors.

Further CCTV showed the victim visiting a shop with Mulakhil after she was attacked, with him buying two cans of an energy drink.

Prosecutors allege the men, both of no fixed abode, “targeted” the 12-year-old at around 6pm, with Kabir intending to take her away for a sexual purpose and Mulakhil raping her after 8pm.

The second day of the trial also heard evidence that the victim was left “petrified” after one of the men threatened to rape her again.

Jurors were told the youngster, who cannot be identified in media reports, was found in the street mumbling to herself and seeming scared.

Prosecutors allege the complainant was strangled by Kabir and was later raped and sexually assaulted in a secluded cul-de-sac by his friend.

Jurors have been told 23-year-old Mulakhil has pleaded guilty to a charge of oral rape of the 12-year-old.

Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir seen leaving a park on July 22 last year (Warwickshire Police/PA)

Mulakhil denies child abduction, two further counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and taking indecent photographs of a child.

Kabir, 24, denies intentional strangulation, committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and attempting to take a child.

In evidence to the court on Friday, a witness who cannot be named for legal reasons, said the girl told her after the alleged offences that her attacker “wanted to get her in a black BMW and he was going to take her to Birmingham and London and rape her again”.

Asked by prosecutor Daniel Oscroft how the girl had seemed, the witness added: “She said ‘something happened to me’.”

The witness told jurors: “I asked her if she was hurt and she said, ‘he raped me’.

“She was saying that her back was hurting because they ragged her around.

“She was very scared. She said, ‘he’s coming for me’ – she knew he was still in the park, which was across the road.”

A further witness, who also spoke to the girl as police were immediately called to the scene, said of the youngster: “You could see she was petrified, frantic and she was crying.

“She was looking over her shoulder. She was, like, mumbling to herself.”

The court has heard Kabir is alleged to have strangled the girl, who had been playing in a park, at about 6pm.

She was then seen talking to Mulakhil at about 8pm, when she is said to have claimed to be aged 19.

The trial continues.