Queen arrives for memorial service celebrating Jilly Cooper’s life

The Queen has joined stars of hit TV show Rivals at a memorial service to celebrate the life of Dame Jilly Cooper in central London.

Dame Jilly died unexpectedly in October, aged 88, after sustaining injuries from a fall.

The successful author’s fictional seducer and showjumper Rupert Campbell-Black, who appears in The Rutshire Chronicles, is said to be partly based on the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Danny Dyer arriving for the service (Ian West/PA)

Camilla previously described Dame Jilly as a “wonderfully witty and compassionate friend” and a writing “legend”.

Among those also at the Southwark Cathedral service are Rivals stars David Tennant, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson.

Others in attendance are Dame Jilly’s literary agent Felicity Blunt and her husband, actor Stanley Tucci.