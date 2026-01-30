Pro-Palestine and Ukip protesters to gather in separate rallies in Westminster

Police have set out conditions for demonstrations in central London on Saturday, as concerns were raised over the proximity between pro-Palestine and UK Independence Party (Ukip) rallies.

The Palestine Coalition – which includes groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War Coalition and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament – will be marching from Russell Square, down to the Strand, past Trafalgar Square and into Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police said the procession must not start before 12.45pm and the rally in Whitehall must end by 6pm.

The Ukip march will go from Marble Arch, along Oxford Street, down Charing Cross Road and into Trafalgar Square.

Protesters must not set off before 12.45pm and the Trafalgar Square rally must be finished by 3.30pm, the Met said.

Conditions mean both sets of protesters are obliged to remain in areas defined by police, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators contained between Downing Street and Whitehall Place and Ukip supporters within the north terrace of Trafalgar Square.

On Friday, Palestine Coalition said in a statement: “The Palestine coalition is deeply concerned by the decision by the Met Police to permit a Ukip march to end in Trafalgar Square tomorrow, not far from where our national march for Palestine will be passing.

“Whilst we know that the Ukip march is likely to be very small in numbers, it will almost certainly be actively hostile towards our marchers, creating a more difficult situation for us to manage, as well as for the police themselves.”

Ukip had originally proposed to protest in Whitechapel, east London, on Saturday, but was banned from assembling there over fears there could be “clashes” with locals.

The Met imposed Public Order Act conditions, which remain in place, preventing Ukip protesters from entering the Tower Hamlets borough, and told the party to find a less “provocative” location in the capital.

It was the second time in three months that a Ukip march had been stopped.

The Palestine Coalition said it was “extremely irresponsible” of police to have allowed the new route for Saturday “with the particular knowledge of the usual makeup of the Palestine marches including large numbers of Palestinians, Muslims, Jews and anti-racist campaigners, all of whom have been prime targets of UKIP’s hateful rhetoric and actions”.

Ukip has called its demonstration a “March With Jesus” protest, and said “Christian items” are more important to bring than flags.

The party posted on X: “The procession is dedicated to the holy name of Jesus. Prayer books will be handed out at the start to attendees. The booklet has clear instructions to follow throughout the procession.

“We ask that everyone follows the instructions in the booklet so we are together as one reciting the prayers and devotions.

“This procession is explicitly religious – please bring crosses and remember Christian items are more important than flags on Saturday! Christian flags are of course welcome.”

Several other protests are due to take place in the capital on Saturday, including a central London Anti-Fascists demonstration in Whitechapel and a Stop the Hate protest on Aldwych.