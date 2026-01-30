Major British film studio backs youth employment scheme

A major British film studio has backed a scheme aimed at getting young people into work.

Pinewood Studios – home to James Bond, Star Wars and the Carry On films – has pledged its support for the Government’s “youth guarantee”.

Under the plans, every young person who has received universal credit (UC) benefits for 18 months without “earning or learning” will be guaranteed an offer of paid work.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden with Imaginarium Studios marketing assistant Mia Mortimer as she demonstrates a motion capture suit (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Claimants face sanctions such as losing their benefits if they refuse to take up jobs under the scheme without a reasonable excuse.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden visited Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire on Friday, where he tried to convince industry leaders including Netflix, Disney and Amazon MGM Studios to back the scheme.

As part of his tour of the site, the senior minister was taken into an artificial snowy landscape before being introduced to Darth Vader and a unit of stormtroopers.

He was joined by more than 4,500 young people who were attending a TV and film careers event at Pinewood.

Mr McFadden told the Press Association: “I’ve come to Pinewood Studios today for this wonderful showcase about all the different jobs and careers available in the film and TV industry.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden speaks with Pinewood Studios staff (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It’s a massively important part of the UK economy, it’s a growing part of the UK economy, and today’s been a wonderful opportunity for the 4,000-plus young people who are travelling through this site to see all the different jobs and careers.”

Andrew Smith, corporate affairs director of Pinewood Group, said: “Pinewood Group is committed to opening doors and creating accessible pathways into the industry.”