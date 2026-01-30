Keir Starmer signals he did not get changed under the bed sheets in China

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he did not get changed under the bed sheets during his visit to China, amid security concerns about the trip.

Former prime minister Baroness Theresa May and her staff were reportedly advised to get changed while still in bed during their visit to China in 2018, to avoid spy cameras in their rooms.

But Sir Keir suggested he had done no such thing.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Yuyuan Gardens in Shanghai, China (Carl Court/PA)

“No, I can confirm that I didn’t,” he told GB News when asked.

The Prime Minister and his team are said to have taken temporary “burner” phones and laptops on their trip to China, in order to avoid their tech being hacked by Beijing.

Sir Keir signalled he was aware of the risks during the visit, also telling GB News: “I’ve always said that we need to seize the opportunities mindful of our national security.”

He then insisted upon the need to engage with China.

Sir Keir added: “What I think is wrong is simply putting your head in the sand.

“This is the second biggest economy in the world.

“If you take Hong Kong as well, it’s our third biggest trading partner. So many good reasons to engage and to seize the opportunities.

“But to be mindful and always have our first priority, our national security.”