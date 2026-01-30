Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek actress Catherine O’Hara dies aged 71

Canadian-American actress Catherine O’Hara, known for roles in Home Alone, comedy TV series Schitt’s Creek and the Beetlejuice films, has died at the age of 71.

She died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness”, according to a statement from her agency CAA.

Her role as eccentric Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, starring opposite Eugene and Daniel Levy, earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Catherine O’Hara attending the UK premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at Cineworld Leicester Square, London, in 2024 (Yui Mok/PA)

Schitt’s Creek ran for six seasons from 2015-2020 and also starred Canadian actress Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and Noah Reid.

Described as a reversal-of-fortunes story, it follows the once-wealthy Rose family who are forced to move to the fictional town of Schitt’s Creek – which they once purchased as a joke – after they lose everything.

Daniel and Eugene starred as father and son duo David and Johnny Rose on screen while Murphy starred as ditzy daughter Alexis Rose, alongside family matriarch and fallen actress, Moira Rose.

In 2024 O’Hara reprised her role as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, having starred in the first film in 1988.

Speaking about returning to the character, she told the Press Association: “I just wanted to do the movie justice, but do my character justice and be her this many years later.

“We all just kind of eased into it together – or jumped in, I guess (is) more like it.”

Actor Macaulay Culkin was also among those remembering the actress, who starred as his mother in Home Alone.

In an Instagram post, Culkin said: “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

O’Hara played Culkin’s mother Kate in the 1990 classic Christmas movie Home Alone, in which he starred as youngster Kevin McCallister, who outsmarts two bumbling intruders after his family accidentally go on holiday without him.

Culkin reprised the role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, with O’Hara also starring again.

Canadian singer Michael Buble also paid tribute, saying: “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it.

“Catherine O’Hara was one of a kind. A rare light in this world and her passing hits with a weight I can’t fully put into words.

“As an artist, she inspired me more than she’ll ever know. She set the bar for what it means to represent your country with excellence and grace and all without ever losing warmth or humility.”

While actor Michael McKean said: “Only one Catherine O’Hara, and now none. Heartbreaking.”

O’Hara also starred in the second season of The Last Of Us, alongside Pedro Pascal, who paid tribute to her in an Instagram post, saying: “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always.”

Another recent role saw her starring in the Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio as Patty Leigh, for which she received both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

O’Hara is survived by her husband Bo Welch and sons Matthew and Luke, the statement said, and her family will hold a private celebration of her life.