Ghislaine Maxwell called ‘A’ ‘sweet pea’ after Queen Mother’s death – document

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sent an email to an address signed “A” – believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – in which she referred to them as “sweet pea”, and expressed her sadness the day after the Queen mother died, documents show.

The email, among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, shows an email from Maxwell to an address titled “The Invisible Man” on March 31 2002.

Maxwell says: “Sweat pea – sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances.

“However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad.

“She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her.”

“We shall reschedule. Love you. Gx.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a friend of both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (PA)

A reply the next day from “The Invisible Man”, reads: “Got your message this morning. Sorry to have missed you yesterday I will ring later today to chat. A xxx.”

In another email from “The Invisible Man”, the sender asks a redacted account if they are having more children and labelling them “super sperm”.

The email said: “Sorry – I am in LA on my way to Hawaii. Is it true you are having more children? I shall have to refer to you as super sperm!”

The email subject is “Re: AKE in New York”.

Documents included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files (Jon Elswick/AP)

Paedophile financier Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on BBC Newsnight, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.