Farage hits campaign trail in by-election

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has visited the Gorton and Denton constituency his party is hoping to take from Labour in next month’s by-election.

Mr Farage joined the Reform candidate, GB News presenter and former academic Matt Goodwin, in Denton for a walkabout on Friday morning, meeting and greeting voters and pressing the flesh, followed by a media scrum.

The Reform UK leader, flanked by his local candidate, told party supporters: “We’ve got an excellent, strong candidate who I’ve known for… 15 years? Fifteen years? Something like that.

The Gorton and Denton by-election takes place next month (James Speakman/PA)

“And I know Matt is going absolutely to put his shoulder to the wheel and work very, very hard.

“The key to this, the key to this, is finding the people out there that agree with us. Getting that down on our data, and then turning them out on the day.

“If we do that, we’ve got every chance of winning.

Matt Goodwin is the party’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election (James Speakman/PA)

“I know this area has been labour since 1918. Since the end of the first World War. But change is in the air.

“And I think we are the party of hope. We’re also the party of realism.

“We recognise that Britain is broken, the others say Britain isn’t broken. Well, am I right? Is it broken? Yes!

Mr Farage said Mr Goodwin would work hard in the constituency (James Speakman/PA)

“I promise you, you will find lots of people who’ve just given up on the whole system, and our job is to get them back engaged, get them involved.

“This is my first visit, and I’ll be here four or five times between now and the election. Great to see you here in big numbers.

“And, all I can say is: let’s do it!”

Mr Farage then visited a couple of local businesses, followed by the media.

Mr Farage acknowledged that the seat had been Labour’s since the end of the First World War (James Speakman/PA)

During the walkabout in morning rush-hour traffic, a number of car horns blared in support and two van drivers shouted encouragement.

One passing van driver said: “Go on Nigel! Keep it up lad.”

However, moments later, a passing car driver shouted: “Wanker!”

Mr Farage later took questions from media.

Mr Goodwin launched his campaign claiming the election on February 26, is a “referendum on Keir Starmer.”

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne, who stood down citing health reasons.

Labour won the seat with more than half the vote – 18,555 – in 2024, with Reform coming second at 5,142 votes and narrowly beating the Greens at 4,810.

The party is due to select its candidate for the Westminster seat on Saturday.

Mr Farage batted away suggestions Reform is running a “divisive” campaign

He told the Press Association: “How is it divisive? Things were saying are just plain common sense, aren’t they?

“I mean, we say we should control our borders as a country. We say we should prioritise British people for social housing, over those that come in by small boats.

“And for what I can understand, in this constituency alone, there were 20 HMOs, houses of multiple occupancy.

“I think we’re reflecting what a quite clear majority view is.”