Epstein set up dinner between ‘The Duke’ and Russian woman in 2010, emails show

Jeffrey Epstein set up a dinner between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and a “beautiful” 26-year-old Russian woman, an email exchange appears to show.

The August 2010 exchange between Epstein and an email address named “The Duke”, which signed off with “HRH The Duke of York KG”, is among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to the disgraced paedophile financier.

It came two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, for which he served 13 months in a jail work-release programme.

Epstein writes: “I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with.”

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

In response, “The Duke” replies: “Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch.”

“A.”

In response to a redacted email, “The Duke” says: “Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?”

Epstein then says: “she 26, russian, clevere beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”

The email account labelled “The Duke” then replies: “That was quick! How are you? Good to be free?”

Epstein says: “(redacted)..great to be free of many things.”

The exchange ends with “The Duke” saying: “So many opportunities that I am frustratingly not allowed to participate in.

“And so many that are obvious but can’t get anyone to fire on.

“Must come and see you sometime soon.”

In a different exchange which was also released on Friday, disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell agreed that “Andrew” should choose to spend time with “Sarah and the kids” instead of visiting “the Island” where “5 stunning red heads” would be.

The exchange is between an address named “The Invisible Man” and Maxwell in August 2002.

The then Duke of York arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent in 2025 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It suggests The Invisible Man may be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after Maxwell refers to him as Andrew and mentions his former wife’s name, while previous emails from the account have referred to having a valet and being at Balmoral for the royal family.

In an email signed “A”, he says: “As the planning is getting more difficult over the bank holiday weekend here I am thinking now I might join Sarah and the kids in Sotogrande for a few days which would be very important and a good thing for the girls, rather than trek across the pond.

“Please will you give me permission to do so and I am conscious of the ‘better offer’ syndrome but in this case it wouldn’t be that… I think!”

In her reply dated August 24 2002, Maxwell said “Andrew sweet heart – I fully understand if you want to spend time w/Sarah and the kids. I will not be remotely offended – sad not to spend time w/you and sad not to see you but at this point w/precious holidays and few days off I agree that this idea of coming to the Island looks less appealing.”

In a follow-up email sent on August 25 2002 after The Invisible Man confirmed he would not be coming, Maxwell said: “No problem, (redacted), who is now coming and 5 other stunning red heads will all just have to play with ourselves.”

In a reply on August 27, The Invisible Man said: “Look forward to catching up with you before you disappear to some exotic place and please don’t catch anything nasty on your travels!

“Masses of love and thanks, A xxx”

Andrew and his now ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In another email addressed to The Invisible Man and sent on March 31 2002, one day after the Queen Mother’s death, Maxwell refers to him as “sweat pea”, adding: “Sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances. However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad.

Documents that were included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files (Jon Elswick/AP)

“She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her.

“We shall reschedule. Love you. Gx”.

In a response sent on April 1, The Invisible Man said: “Got your message this morning. Sorry to have missed you yesterday I will ring later today to chat”.

The email response is signed “A xxx”.

The documents were released as part of the US “Epstein files” and follow a series of disclosures in December, including an email sent from Balmoral signed “A”, which asked Maxwell for “inappropriate friends”.

In one email, with no context attached to the document, Maxwell writes to The Invisible Man: “It is the year 2032, and a father and his son walk the streets of lower Manhattan.

“Approaching the site where the (World Trade Centre) used to be in the end of the 20th century, the father sighs and comments, ‘to think that right here used to be the Twin Towers…’

“The son, not understanding, asks his father: ‘What are the Twin Towers?’

“The father smiles and looks at the son, and explains, ‘The Twin Towers were two huge buildings that used to be here until 2001, when the Arabs destroyed them’.

“The son looks up to his father, and asks, ‘And what are the Arabs?’”

In an email in March 2003, The Invisible Man writes about feeling isolated and frustrated, and Maxwell replies calling him her “best friend”.

In another from The Invisible Man, the sender asks a redacted account if they are having more children and labelling them “super sperm”.

The email said: “Sorry – I am in LA on my way to Hawaii. Is it true you are having more children? I shall have to refer to you as super sperm!”

The email subject is “Re: AKE in New York.”

On September 9 2005, Maxwell wrote an email to the The Invisible Man saying: “Darling Oops!

“I will be arriving in LA on flight number QF 025 at 1045 on Sunday 2nd October.

“I am then in your hands (Literally) until Saturday/Sunday, when I have to return to London, either from LA or New York.

“If you want me to leave any earlier then just let me know and I will change my flight times.

“Will you be organising internal flights in the US?

“Let me know if this is OK. Love you A xxx.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on BBC Newsnight, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.