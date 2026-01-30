Demolition of six more homes begins in erosion-hit seaside village

The demolition of six more homes has begun in an erosion-hit seaside village after “critical safety levels” were reached.

East Suffolk Council said that 10 properties in Thorpeness will have been demolished since October last year after the most recent demolitions are completed.

Work to tear down one detached home and five apartments within a single building began earlier this week.

A property is demolished on the clifftop at Thorpeness, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The authority warned that a further three properties are at immediate risk.

ESC said it was “considering all feasible proposals” from other homeowners threatened by coastal erosion in North End Avenue who wish to install privately funded short-term defences on their property.

A spokesperson said: “Erosion has now reached critical safety levels for six more homes, involving one detached home and five apartments within a single building.

“Demolition work began on site earlier this week.

The coastline at Thorpeness, Suffolk after a number of homes have been demolished (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We are continuing to support affected homeowners and nearby residents have also been made aware.”

The authority said it would continue to provide funding to support Thorpeness homeowners faced with the cost of demolishing their homes.

“Support to find alternative housing is also available should this be required,” the spokesperson said.

The coastline at Thorpeness, Suffolk where multiple homes have been demolished (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We are considering all feasible proposals from other affected homeowners on North End Avenue who wish to install privately funded short-term defences on their property.”

They said it was an “incredibly difficult time for homeowners facing demolition” and urged people to be “considerate to the local community and refrain from visiting the affected area wherever possible”.

The Environment Agency announced earlier this week that the area would benefit from a share of £30 million in Coastal Adaptation Pilots funding to help battle eroding shores.

But a spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: “As the funds cannot be used to build sea defences the focus will be on having early conversations with those at medium and long-term risks to plan for the future and support those at high risk to move away from the risk zones.”