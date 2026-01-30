‘Dedication, decency and compassion’ of Lord Wallace hailed after sudden death

Tributes have continued to be paid to former Scottish deputy first minister Lord Jim Wallace after his sudden death.

A former MP and MSP, the 71-year-old Liberal Democrat peer died as a result of complications from a planned major operation at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Thursday.

Lord Wallace previously served as advocate general for Scotland, and the current occupant of the role praised his “dedication, decency and compassion”, and said he had played a “vital part” in Scottish devolution.

Baroness Catherine Smith, who as Advocate General provides advice to the UK Government on matters of Scottish law, said she was “very saddened” to hear of the former Scottish Lib Dem leader’s death.

Lord Wallace was deputy first minister at Holyrood to three first ministers, and also served as acting first minister on three occasions.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, left, described Lord Wallace as ‘one of the architects of modern Scotland and one of the finest liberals our party has ever produced’ (Michael Boyd/PA)

Baroness Smith said: “His is a story of lifelong public service, undertaken with dedication, decency and compassion, for which we should all be grateful.

“He served as the first deputy first minister of Scotland to three first ministers, was acting first minister of Scotland, and advocate general.

“He also served in both chambers of the UK Parliament, and as a member of the Scottish Parliament for Orkney.

“He performed all these roles with distinction, and earned the respect and admiration of colleagues across both parliaments and beyond.

“He played a vital part, through many roles, in delivering and securing the devolution settlement.”

She recalled that in December, Lord Wallace had delivered a “fascinating lecture” at the Scotland Office’s main London office, Dover House, where he shared “insights and reflections on the Scottish and UK parliaments, and the journey of devolution in Scotland”.

The address was “hugely valued” by those who attended it, she added.

Baroness Smith’s comments came after current Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton hailed Lord Wallace as “one of the architects of modern Scotland and one of the finest liberals our party has ever produced”.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said he was “profoundly shocked” by the death.

“As the first ever deputy first minister of Scotland, Lord Wallace was a hugely important figure in shaping Scotland’s modern political national life,” he added.

“His contribution to our country is demonstrated by the success and strength of the Scottish Parliament.

“Jim helped shape the very first Parliament and he remained an important contributor to Holyrood as a champion of devolution and a strengthened Scottish Parliament.”

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander also paid tribute to Lord Wallace – who more recently served as the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Speaking about Lord Wallace – who represented Orkney and Shetland as an MP and then Orkney as an MSP – Mr Alexander said: “Jim was the kind of politician that gives politics a good name.

“Decent, thoughtful and dutiful, he embodied much that is best in our national life.

“As Scotland’s first deputy first minister, he helped shape the very foundations of our devolved Parliament. His leadership during those early years set the tone for the institution we know today.

“Throughout his career – serving as advocate general for Scotland, leading the Scottish Liberal Democrats, or as moderator of the Church of Scotland – he brought an unwavering commitment to service.

“He was a man of faith and decency, respected across the political spectrum.”

Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said she was “so very sad to hear the news of Jim Wallace’s passing”.

Ms Johnstone said: “Jim gave so freely of his time, experience and expertise, and in recent years I was so grateful for his support.

“A pillar of the Scottish Parliament and a truly honourable man. I will miss him.”