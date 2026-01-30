Assembling child health facilities shows our ‘solidarity’ with Gaza – Swinney

Children’s operating theatres which are being assembled for facilities in Palestine show Scotland’s “solidarity” with people suffering in Gaza, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister on Friday toured the Kids Operating Room hub in Dundee, which assembles medical equipment for paediatric facilities in countries experiencing humanitarian crises.

The charity has plans to construct paediatric operating rooms in the West Bank in the coming months and hopes to construct a larger hospital facility in the Gaza Strip – though much will depend on the political situation in the territory.

Mr Swinney saw the plans for the Kids OR facility in Gaza, which includes maternity units, as he toured the charity’s field readiness hub.

The hub is used for assembling and testing fully functioning hospital systems, including clinical layouts, power, water and ventilation.

It means the facilities can be rapidly deployed in areas experiencing crises.

Kids OR recently installed six operating theatres in Ukraine, which can function independently of the power grid due to problems with blackouts in the ongoing war with Russia.

The charity was recently supported with £400,000 in funding from the Scottish Government.

Mr Swinney told the Press Association: “The situation in Gaza is just unbearable, and the suffering of individuals is inconceivable.

“It’s vital that we do all that we can to provide support and services and facilities to try and make sure there’s healthcare available to the people in Gaza, particularly to children.”

He said the facility designed by Kids OR would help address healthcare needs in Gaza, dealing with injuries suffered by children during the war.

Kids OR hopes to bring health facilities to help children in Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Mr Swinney continued: “It’s an example of how we have to act in these situations to demonstrate solidarity with individuals who are suffering around the world.

“That suffering is highly acute in Gaza. I’m very pleased the Scottish Government is able to support Kids OR in that endeavour.”

Garreth Wood, co-founder of Kids OR, said: “When health systems collapse, children often suffer the most.

“Our field readiness hub is designed to ensure that when crisis strikes, we can act fast and deliver safe healthcare wherever it’s needed.

“Everything about this project speaks to our values: urgency, local partnership and long-term change.

“We’re proud to see this innovation taking shape here in Scotland, and we’re even more proud of the impact it will have globally.”