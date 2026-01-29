Woman denies interfering with provision of abortion services

A woman has appeared in court accused of standing in a buffer zone outside an abortion clinic.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was charged by West Midlands Police in December for “silently praying in a buffer zone” around a Birmingham abortion facility, legal advocacy organisation ADF International said.

The organisation is providing Vaughan-Spruce with legal support, it added.

The 48-year-old, of Geraldine Road in Malvern, Worcestershire, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with interfering with access to/provision of abortion services between June 12 and November 5 last year.

During a 20-minute hearing, the charity volunteer was asked to confirm her personal details and entered her not guilty plea to the single charge she faces in front of District Judge Tanweer Ikram.

The case was heard at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

She is alleged to have stood in a safe access zone outside The Robert Clinic in Birmingham on June 13, July 2 and 23, October 6 and November 6 intending that, or being reckless as to whether it had the effect of influencing a person’s decision to access, provide or facilitate the provision of abortion services.

The court heard Vaughan-Spruce accepts she was present and standing in the area.

She may now face a five-day trial in January 2027.

Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023, which came into force on October 31 2024, made it an offence for a person who is within a safe access zone of 150 metres from any part of an abortion clinic to influence, obstruct or harass anyone accessing the facility in England and Wales.

Vaughan-Spruce previously appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court in February 2023 alongside Catholic priest Father Sean Gough but the Crown Prosecution Service dropped four charges of failing to comply with a Public Spaces Protection Order.