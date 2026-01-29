UK citizens to get visa-free travel to China after Starmer talks with Xi

Sir Keir Starmer has secured a deal on visa-free travel to China for UK citizens during his visit to Beijing.

Those visiting the country for less than 30 days will no longer need a visa under the agreement, Downing Street has announced.

It will apply to those travelling to China for business and as tourists and brings the rules for UK visitors in line with those from 50 other countries including France and Germany.

The change will not come into effect immediately, but Beijing is understood to have committed to unilateral visa-free entry for UK citizens with a start date to be confirmed.

British passport-holders currently need a visa to enter mainland China.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chinese Premier Li Qian with their business delegations at the Great Hall of the People (Carl Court/PA)

“As one of the world’s economic powerhouses, businesses have been crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China.

“We’ll make it easier for them to do so, including via relaxed visa rules for short-term travel, supporting them to expand abroad, all while boosting growth and jobs at home,” the Prime Minister said.

It comes after a key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Sir Keir seeks to reset relations between the two countries.

Sir Keir met Mr Xi at the Great Hall of the People on the first morning of his trip to China, the first by a UK prime minister since 2018.

He told him he wanted a “more sophisticated” relationship with China at the start of the meeting, while Mr Xi said relations had been through some “twists and turns” in recent years.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with President Xi Jinping of China ahead of a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People (Carl Court/PA)

Sir Keir arrived alongside a delegation of 54 representatives of British businesses and cultural institutions looking to deepen ties with the country.

The Prime Minister also raised “areas of concern” during the talks, Downing Street said.

Sir Keir has faced calls to raise the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uighur minority with the Chinese leadership.

He said they had a “respectful discussion” on those issues and that this was “part and parcel of the reason to engage”.

The Prime Minister said: “We raised those issues, as you would expect.

“Part of the rationale for engagement is to make sure that we can both seize the opportunities that are available, which is what we’ve done, but also have a mature discussion about issues that we disagree on.”

Beijing said the leaders agreed both sides should develop a “long-term, stable and comprehensive strategic partnership”.

A Chinese readout of the meeting said that China will not “pose a threat” to other countries.

Setting out what Sir Keir raised in the meeting, it says that the UK’s policy on Taiwan “remains unchanged and will not change”.

“Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability are in the common interest of both countries, and the UK welcomes Hong Kong as a unique and important bridge between the UK and China,” Beijing’s readout also said.

After the meeting, Sir Keir toured the Forbidden City, and then received a ceremonial welcome at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People ahead of his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qian.

A military band played God Save The King and the Chinese national anthem, March Of The Volunteers, before the two men inspected an honour guard of about 140 troops from the Chinese army, navy and air force.