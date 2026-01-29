Teenager, 15, admits random riverside knife murder of 12-year-old schoolboy

A teenager has pleaded guilty to murdering 12-year-old Birmingham schoolboy Leo Ross by stabbing him in the stomach during a random attack in parkland.

Leo died after being taken to hospital from a riverside path in Shire Country Park, Hall Green, Birmingham, on January 21 last year.

Leo, described in a family statement released shortly after his death as an “amazing, kind, loving” boy, was walking home from the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood when he was stabbed.

Leo Ross, 12, who died hours after he was found with a stab wound to the stomach (West Midlands Police/PA)

The youth, who was 14 at the time of the killing and is now 15, also admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to previous attacks on separate victims, as well as having a bladed article on the day he killed Leo.

He denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating in relation to two other people and those charges were ordered to lie on file.

Subsequent police inquiries established that the knife used to kill him was thrown into a nearby river, while the youth responsible, riding a bike, had previously hunted down and attacked several women in local parkland.

An inquiry by West Midlands Police also found that the killer opted to hang around to talk to officers at the murder scene, falsely claiming he had stumbled across Leo lying fatally injured beside the River Cole.

The scene of the murder in Shire Country Park (Jacob King/PA)

It also emerged that Leo had no connection with his attacker and was subjected to what senior officers believe was a completely random and unprovoked stabbing.

The defendant’s guilty pleas were entered more than six months after a trial was postponed to allow psychiatric experts to assess the defendant, who cannot be identified due to his age.

Judge Paul Farrer KC said sentencing would be set for February 10 and would likely last the full day.

He told the defendant: “I can’t sentence you today for a number of reasons. You will be sentenced on the 10th of February and you will be brought from wherever you are being kept to Birmingham where you can speak to your lawyers.

“In the meantime you are remanded into youth detention.”