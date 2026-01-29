Reform opens clear lead over Labour for second place in Holyrood vote – poll

Reform UK has opened up a clear lead over Scottish Labour for second place ahead of May’s Holyrood election, a new poll suggests.

Nigel Farage’s party – led north of the border by former Tory peer Malcolm Offord – has a five-point lead over Labour in the YouGov poll published on Thursday.

The polling body spoke to 1,113 people in Scotland between January 8 and 14.

Reform boasted 20% support in both the constituency and regional vote, compared to 15% for Labour.

The SNP remained well in front of the pack in the poll, on 34% and 29% respectively.

But that represents a substantial drop from the 48% and 40% support it enjoyed in the last Holyrood election in 2021.

Elsewhere, the Conservatives sunk to 10% support in constituencies and 11% in the regional list, according to Thursday’s poll.

The Scottish Greens jumped to 12% on the list – overtaking the Tories into fourth place – and 9% in constituencies.

Liberal Democrat support sat at 9% and 10% respectively.

The pollster also looked at movements between parties since the 2024 general election, finding 21% of respondents who backed Labour have become undecided, with 14% saying they will back Reform UK and 13% now supporting the SNP.

The Tories have retained 48% of their support, according to the poll, with 27% going to Reform UK and 17% into the undecided column.