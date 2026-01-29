Paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan admits 26 new offences

A paedophile nursery worker has admitted a series of new charges including filming up the skirts of girls as they sat in a classroom.

Vincent Chan, 45, is facing years behind bars for molesting girls aged three and four while working at the Bright Horizons nursery in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, north London.

Chan filmed himself carrying out the abuse, during naptime at the nursery, and also confessed to downloading thousands of indecent images of children.

On Thursday at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, Chan appeared via videolink from HMP Pentonville to face 26 new charges.

He pleaded guilty to ten counts of taking indecent photographs of children, six charges of outraging public decency, sexual assault on a female, and nine counts of voyeurism.

Because of his guilty pleas, Chan has now admitted filming up the skirts of children as they sat at tables in a classroom.

Police arresting nursery worker Vincent Chan (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police also recovered images showing Chan exposing himself in a classroom in 2017, as well as videos, believed to be of Chan, depicting a solo sex act.

He has also admitted a campaign of voyeurism between 2011 and 2023.

Chan will be sentenced on February 12 for all 52 offences that he has now admitted.

Chan worked at the Bright Horizons nursery for seven years until he was suspended in 2024, after a colleague raised concerns about his activities with the children.

The whistleblower complained that Chan had filmed a child falling asleep and set the footage to music, in a bid to entertain his colleagues.

The Metropolitan Police investigation that followed unearthed Chan’s collection of more than 25,000 indecent images of children.

Among them were videos taken by Chan himself as he sexually assaulted some of the children at the nursery while they were sleeping at naptime.

In the new charges, Chan has admitted taking indecent images of children in 2024 and 2025, as well as outraging public decency offences in the classroom between 2011 and July 2017.

One of Chan’s videos, from June 2011, showed him filming a girl “from under a classroom table with the camera angled directly at her legs”, the court heard.

Sixteen images were identified of a schoolgirl taken “from under a classroom table with the camera angled in a manner designed to capture intimate parts of her body”.

Chan also had 13 images from 2016 showing “two unidentified female child victims with the camera angled in a manner designed to capture intimate parts of her body”.

In June 2017, Chan admitted “taking three images of a male holding an exposed penis whilst in classroom”, and having a video showing a solo sex act in a classroom.

In July 2017, Chan admitted “taking seven photos of him holding his exposed penis in a classroom”.

The classroom offences happened in north London, the court heard.

Chan also pleaded guilty to taking indecent images of children between 2011 and 2016, sexual assault of a female in 2011, and nine counts of voyeurism involving the covert recording of people as they did private acts.