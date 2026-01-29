Body found in search for missing kayaker in Devon

A body has been located in the search for a kayaker who was reported missing in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the river near Great Western Bridge in Tiverton at 3.50pm on January 24.

It was reported that a man, aged in his 40s, had got into difficulty while kayaking.

His kayak was later recovered following searches.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said a body had been retrieved from the River Exe on Thursday.

She added: “Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of the missing kayaker – a man in his 40s – has been made aware of this development.”